Home Politics Scottish politics

Joy for Kate Forbes as SNP finance chief gives birth to baby girl

SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes revealed she has given birth to a baby girl.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 8 2022, 5.15pm Updated: August 8 2022, 5.21pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Kate Forbes has given birth to a baby girl. Photo credit: Ruaraidh White.
Little Naomi was born at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness last Thursday night.

The senior Holyrood minister shared some family photos alongside husband Ali MacLennan on Twitter as she was congratulated by colleagues.

The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP wrote: “Baby news! Little Naomi Maclennan arrived in the world last Thursday evening, 4 Aug 2022, weighing 7.13.

“Can’t thank the midwives and nurses in Raigmore and in the community enough – they’re absolute legends that go above and beyond in their care.”

‘Wonderful blessing’

She added: “It is a wonderful blessing to have a happy, healthy baby in our arms.

“Pregnancy, labour and the early days with a newborn aren’t easy, as every new parent knows. Every mother’s experience is unique.

Kate Forbes has named her baby girl Naomi.

“Access to such excellent NHS healthcare in the community and at the hospital has made all the difference to us.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon was quick to send her best wishes to Ms Forbes and her husband.

Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP leader said: “Lovely news. Welcome to the world, Naomi – and many congratulations, Kate & Ali.”

Her deputy John Swinney said: “Wonderful news and a lovely warm welcome to Naomi. Best wishes to you all.”

And SNP minister Angus Robertson wrote: “Fantastic news! Warm welcome to baby Naomi. Delighted for you all.”

Ms Forbes announced she was pregnant earlier this year, confirming she would temporarily be absent from Holyrood on maternity leave.

The SNP finance minister tied the knot with husband Mr MacLennan last summer.

