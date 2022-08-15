Jenny Gilruth told to step in and protect ‘jewel in the crown’ Brechin rail attraction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jenny Gilruth told to step in and protect ‘jewel in the crown’ Brechin rail attraction

By Rachel Amery
August 15 2022, 5.17pm Updated: August 16 2022, 6.38pm
Jon Gill, chairman of Brechin Caledonian Railway
Jon Gill, chairman of Brechin Caledonian Railway

Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth is being urged to step in to protect “a jewel in the crown of Angus” after a funding snub, despite warnings it could cause “significant” financial risks.

Last month Brechin Caledonian Railway asked Angus Council to bid for £18 million of levelling-up cash from the UK Government.

Those behind the popular tourist attraction, which operates a train on a four-mile stretch between Brechin and Bridge of Dun, had hoped they could use the money to extend the railway and bring more events to the 174-year-old station.

They said this could bring in £20m in tourism to the region in the next five years.

But Angus officials said it was too much of a financial risk to the local authority as it would be responsible for underwriting the project.

North East MSP Liam Kerr now wants the transport minister to find the cash for the project and “get the job done”.

Cash was there, says North East MSP

The Conservative MSP wrote to Ms Gilruth and to Margo Williamson, chief executive of Angus Council, asking them to visit the attraction.

He said “the majority” of councillors wanted to apply for levelling-up cash but they had “little concept” of how much work submitting a bid would involve.

Mr Kerr said: “There was a pot of around £150,000 which could have been spent on a professional bid writer, if the council did not have the time and resources to research it themselves.”

Liam Kerr MSP

He added funding Caledonian Railway’s proposals could be the “single biggest boost in the history of Angus tourism”.

Jon Gill, chairman of Brechin Caledonian Railway, added: “I am frustrated because the decision was made by a group of councillors who have not been to the railway to find out if it is worth funding.

“They have not done their job as far as I am concerned and they have hidden behind financial risk.

“It is not that they are unsupportive, they just don’t have the resources, capacity and capability to do something like this.”

Brechin Caledonian Railway

‘It has not been possible to reduce the risk’

Angus Council said there is “no question” of its support for the project, but said it had to reject calls to bid for levelling-up cash.

A spokeswoman said: “To be clear, it is the council that would be fully responsible for underwriting this project and that could have impacted on other areas of service delivery to communities in Angus.

“Given the information presented to us and timescales, it has not been possible to reduce that risk.”

They added the council is looking to find alternative means of funding the project and said it is working on making sure it is prepared to bid for levelling-up cash in 2023.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.

