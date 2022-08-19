Dundee economic guru hits back at claims he rubbished financial case for Scottish independence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee economic guru hits back at claims he rubbished financial case for Scottish independence

By Andy Philip
August 19 2022, 1.32pm Updated: August 19 2022, 4.55pm
Scots-born academic Mark Blyth.
Scots-born academic Mark Blyth.

A political scientist who advised Nicola Sturgeon’s government has hit back at claims he admitted “defeat” in the search for a positive economic case for independence.

Mark Blyth, originally from Dundee, said comments he made in published emails had been taken the wrong way.

It followed the release of correspondence from discussions with members of a national strategy committee, set up by finance secretary Kate Forbes.

My email was a request for data. It was not an admission of defeat.

– Mark Blyth

One exchange from March last year includes his request to chief economist Gary Gillespie for help.

Prof Blyth asks: “Pardon the interruption, I wonder if you can help me figure something out?

“Since David McWilliams made me into the reluctant poster child of Scottish nationalism I’ve been a bit stumped.

“I’ve been trying to write something on the subject but keep struggling to find the positive case that I hoped for.”

The comment, published in The Times on Wednesday, was seen by some commentators as an admission of defeat.

‘Bombshell’

Sam Taylor, of pro-UK campaign group These Islands, said the emails were a “bombshell”, claiming the economist had come out for independence “without having done any work”.

However, in a letter to The Times published on Friday, Mr Blyth wrote: “The first quote is accurate but selective. I found it hard to make the positive case for independence … in the absence of data that I could not find on the Scottish government’s website.

“My email was a request for data. It was not an admission of defeat. The email clearly shows this.”

Finance Secretary Kate Forbes, who is now on maternity leave.

Mr Blyth, a professor at Brown University, Rhode Islands, also clarified what had been described as evidence he’d been frozen out of discussions.

One earlier email stated: “I’ve been sensing a wee bit of persona non grata from some folks recently.”

In his follow-up letter, Mr Blyth said: “I don’t like getting up at 4am for Zoom meetings and I don’t live in Scotland.”

Despite the clarification, Mr Taylor said: “He’s been trying to write something for two years now, and nothing has emerged.

“The Scottish Government website is not brilliant, but it’s not that bad.”

Two years ago, Mr Blyth set out his views on social media after being asked what he thought of independence.

He stated: “I’m for it. Why? Because the UK growth model is unsustainable and Scotland can do better than simply subsist on inter-regional transfers.”

Prof Blyth declined to comment.

VIDEO: Is Dundee still a Yes city and will Perth say No again? We go on the road with indy activists

