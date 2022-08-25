Andy Burnham says Dundee has been ‘neglected’ – do you want a Manchester-style mayor to change that?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Andy Burnham says Dundee has been ‘neglected’ – do you want a Manchester-style mayor to change that?

Dundee could benefit from a directly-elected mayor after years of "neglect" from central governments in Edinburgh and London, according to Labour's Andy Burnham.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
August 25 2022, 11.40am Updated: August 25 2022, 5.00pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Andy Burnham.
Andy Burnham.

Dundee could benefit from a directly-elected mayor after years of “neglect” from central governments in Edinburgh and London, according to Labour’s Andy Burnham.

The Manchester mayor was hailed as a strong voice for his city two years ago when he stood up to Boris Johnson’s Tories over Covid lockdown funding.

Now he’s backing Scottish Labour’s calls to introduce similarly styled local leaders north of the border.

But would it be popular?

What is Labour proposing?

At the moment, council bosses either come from the party with the most seats or are agreed in coalition deals.

Labour proposes local authorities and wider regions should have the power to decide if they want their own elected mayor or provost.

This would mimic English cities such as London, Birmingham and Manchester which all now select their leaders in a presidential-style vote.

While Scotland’s councils do have provosts, broadly equivalent in title to a mayor, the role is largely ceremonial.

Why does Andy Burnham want change?

The Manchester mayor believes directly elected local leaders can be a more powerful voice for their local communities.

He said cities outside Edinburgh such as Dundee often require “different solutions” to political problems than those prescribed by Holyrood.

Mr Burnham claimed the north-east of England has “got more powerful” since regions first started electing their own leaders.

He told The Courier: “It has got our voice heard more. Often one policy from a national level isn’t right for everybody everywhere.

“A place like Dundee, or Aberdeen – they are the places that really need that extra voice, because sometimes they can be neglected both by Westminster and Holyrood.”

Could Dundee get a directly-elected mayor?

He added: “We do need to empower people to do what’s right for them in their area. A new form of devolution could have resonance here.”

Speaking in Glasgow, Mr Burnham warned the UK needs to move away from a political model which centres decision-making in London or Edinburgh.

The Manchester mayor was a prominent MP before entering local government, serving as health secretary under Gordon Brown and running against Jeremy Corbyn for leader in 2015.

But he admitted he “fell out of love” with Westminster before stepping back and believes local communities have been “disempowered” over the years.

How would it work?

Scotland is divided into 32 different local authorities, some of which work closely together on regional issues.

Mr Burnham is not only mayor in the city of Manchester, he acts as leader for the wider region which takes in 10 different councils.

If a similar approach were adopted in Scotland, could a Dundee provost or mayor serve the wider Tayside area to have a bigger voice?

Mr Burnham has been seen as a strong voice for Manchester.

Mr Burnham sees no reason why this could not be the case if it’s what local voters want.

He said: “What I do know is that it’s been to Greater Manchester’s benefit that the ten individual local authorities came together and said ‘you know what, we’re going to work as one and get our voice heard more’.”

The Labour politician cited a new policy to cap bus fares at £2 as an example of how his administration was helping local residents.

What do others say?

Former Tory MSP Adam Tomkins, who is a professor at Glasgow University, previously said cities need strong “champions”.

He believes Scotland should aim to emulate successful examples of mayoralities south of the border.

Adam Tomkins.

However, Labour’s ex-Aberdeen council leader Jenny Laing was sceptical that direct elections for local leaders were needed.

She said the focus can soon be geared too much towards the “personality” of one individual.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scottish politics

A professional body for midwives in Scotland has laid out its recommendations for the next five years (Jane Barlow/PA)
Royal College of Midwives reveals plan to help maternity staff thrive
The EIS intends to ballot teachers on industrial action (Ben Birchall/PA)
Teachers to be balloted on strike action as union rejects latest pay offer
A person holding an energy bill (Danny Lawson/PA)
Advice groups given £1.2m funding ahead of latest energy price cap rise
Protestors outside the Conservative Party leadership hustings at Perth Concert Hall
Police to review anti-Tory Perth protest after 'disgraceful' behaviour
Toxicology testing backlogs have led to drug-driving cases not being prosecuted (Danny Lawson/PA)
Potential repeat drug-driving offenders missed due to testing delays
Staff at the exams body SQA have voted to go on strike (David Davies/PA)
SQA staff strike will severely delay exam appeals process, union warns
Deputy First Minister John Swinney
GERS report: Does John Swinney's take on Scotland's finances match reality?
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Shirley-Anne Somerville said Gaelic and Scots are a significant part of Scotland’s culture (Jane Barlow/PA)
Consultation launched to ensure long-term growth of Gaelic and Scots

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a…
0
Liam Gordon.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why captain Liam Gordon will have to be…
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
'Picky' James McPake says player changed mind on Dunfermline loan and gives Allan and…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Where to watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0
Ian Murray said the move gave an opportunity to another Raith player.
EXCLUSIVE: Ian Murray reveals reasons behind Dario Zanatta exit and praises ready-made replacement
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as…
0