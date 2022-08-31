EXCLUSIVE: Dundee student almost died after being unable to see dentist By Rachel Amery August 31 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 31 2022, 6.56am 1 comments Nick Whelan had to be put into in an induced coma. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags dentist Michael Marra MSP Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from Scottish politics Former SNP spin chief Kevin Pringle condemns Tory 'trespass' on Holyrood turf Dundee teachers sound alarm over support for disabled school leavers Transport chief Grant Shapps reignites row over sanction-busting Inverness-Russia flight Anger at slow roll-out of electric vehicle charge points in region covering Dundee and… Here's what Britain’s next prime minister has in store for you Tory MSP in bid to change law to create new register of domestic abusers 'Where the Hell is our government?': Anas Sarwar demands action on cost of living… EXCLUSIVE: Cash plea as health chiefs face mounting bill for looming Covid-19 inquiries Tayside 'let down' as superfast broadband connection target missed Backlash as Fife firm paid £10k to 'mediate' between anti-abortion protesters and women affected 0 More from The Courier Dundee United manager search: Could Liam Fox succeed Jack Ross? 0 Plans to transform derelict guesthouse on Dundee's Roseangle into flats 0 Road test: Toyota Yaris Cross a handsome little SUV with great economy GEORGE CRAN: Where are Dundee looking to strengthen as transfer deadline looms? 0 5 of the best: Tayside and Fife churches for sale 1 'I'm Scottish and I can sing what I want' - Football thug admits disturbance…
Conversation