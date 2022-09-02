‘Central belt bias’ as Tayside and Fife ignored for culture jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Central belt bias’ as Tayside and Fife ignored for culture jobs

By Rachel Amery
September 2 2022, 6.00am
Tess White MSP wants more regional jobs.
Scotland’s arts agency is being accused of central belt bias as new figures show no one was hired beyond Glasgow and Edinburgh in the past eight years.

Creative Scotland is part funded by the government and supports the arts, screen and other creative industries “across all parts of Scotland”.

Between 2014 and 2022 it did not hire anyone outside of the central belt.

But the agency has hired 155 people in Edinburgh and 12 in Glasgow.

No one was hired beyond the capital since 2018.

Scottish Conservatives say the government is missing out on talent by ignoring regions such as Perth and Kinross, Fife, Dundee, and Angus.

Bias ‘locks in inequality’

Tess White, Conservative MSP for the North East, said Edinburgh is not the “be all and end all” for jobs.

“That locks in inequality,” she said.

“It’s incredibly disappointing – and so like the SNP Scottish Government – to be so inward-looking when it comes to hiring personnel.

“The fact they aren’t looking north of the Forth, never mind the Tay, to promote culture is deeply frustrating.

“A chance is going begging to develop the future talents of film, stage and page across Tayside and Fife.”

She said it is would be an “unforgivable failure” if the government doesn’t build on other success such as the V&A in Dundee.

She is asking Culture Secretary Angus Robertson to commit to a “sea change” in the “central belt first attitude” in developing culture in Scotland.

We asked Creative Scotland and the Scottish Government for comment.

Creative funding goes across Scotland

Creative Scotland said the impact of its work goes across the whole of Scotland, not just Edinburgh and Glasgow.

A spokeswoman said: “We work in partnership with local authorities, trusts, networks, film offices and others to embed creativity and culture in communities and ensure locally distinctive work is supported, valued and encouraged.

“In 2020-21, Creative Scotland awarded almost £94 million to over 1,500 recipients across all parts of Scotland.

“This is alongside £150m in emergency funding to 18,000 recipients across the country in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“These awards support many employment opportunities for artists, creative practitioners, producers, event organisers and administrators across Scotland, including over 3,500 jobs supported in 2020-21 through our regular funding programme alone.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government added: “The Scottish Government provides funding to Creative Scotland who distribute funds across Scotland.

“Creative Scotland’s regularly funded organisations, for example, are spread across 21 local authority areas with more than 80% of the organisations operating beyond their base location.

“Organisations in receipt of the emergency Covid-19 support from Creative Scotland between 2020 and September 2021 were based in 23 local authorities.”

