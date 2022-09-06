Here’s what people across Tayside and Fife want to tell new prime minister Liz Truss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

We asked people across Courier Country how they are braced for the new Tory leader’s term in government.

Whether it was charities, farmers, pensioners or small business owners, they all worry about how the economy will fare under Liz Truss.

Here’s what they told us.

The worried food bank worker

Part of the work Yusuf Youth Initiative does in Dundee is a food bank – and the project’s chief, Faisal Hussein, says he is worried more people will need to rely on them with Liz Truss in charge.

He said: “Liz Truss has said she is not going to give any more ‘handouts’.

“This means the burden of responsibility for those on lower incomes will be thrown onto charities like us so we are expecting to see a massive increase in food bank referrals.

“But just like we did during the coronavirus lockdown, we will not leave families to themselves.”

Mr Hussein is also concerned the number of donations coming into the food bank might go down too because of the cost of living crisis.

Previously a food parcel cost them around £5 to make up.

That has now increased to £10 and is projected to go up to £15.

Mr Hussein added: “Unless Liz Truss has a plan, we are in for a really difficult time.”

The ‘horrified’ pensioner

Dorothy McHugh from Dundee Pensioners’ Forum said she is “horrified” Liz Truss has become prime minister, saying her proposed tax cuts will “do nothing” to help pensioners and others on low fixed incomes.

She said: “It’s clear to us that privatised energy suppliers are concerned only with profit for their shareholders – not on whether pensioners and other vulnerable groups will die of hypothermia or starvation this winter.

“The NHS already estimates that over 10,000 people will die during the winter months from under-heating.

“That’s in a normal year – I cannot imagine what that level will be this winter.”

Ms McHugh added the level of support currently being offered will “barely touch the sides” if inflation rises to the 18% it is predicted to.

There is a huge crisis facing this country. – Dorothy McHugh

She added she does not feel Ms Truss will do enough to help older people.

She highlighted a manifesto pledge to protect the triple lock on pensions and claimed there was not enough time devoted to older people during the leadership election campaign.

She added: “Many older people will not be deciding between heating or eating – they won’t be able to afford either.

“There is a huge crisis facing this country – in fact, it’s already begun.

“Urgent and sustained support is needed to avert the catastrophe facing vulnerable groups this winter.”

The concerned small business owner

Barry Thomson, who runs Pacamara café in Dundee, said the only thing on his mind is energy and the cost of living crisis.

Thankfully Mr Thomson’s energy contract still has a couple of years to run, but he is worried at seeing so many other businesses struggle.

He said: “So many other businesses similar to us have gone from perfectly viable businesses to overnight running at a loss and having to close.

“That is a huge concern for me.

“There is talk of the energy situation running on for years.

“I feel almost as worried as I did at the start of the pandemic.”

Another concern is his customers will have less money to come and spend in his business.

He added: “It sends shivers down my spine at the thought of putting so much into the business over the years and then factors out with my control can take it away overnight.”

The sceptical trader

Andrew Skea, a potato merchant based at East Mains Farm in Auchterhouse, saw his trade cut in half because of Brexit.

He now wants to see Liz Truss make it easier for businesses like his to trade internationally, particularly when it comes to the European Union.

Mr Skea said: “I don’t think it will be very good at all with Liz Truss as prime minister.

“I thought Rishi Sunak would have been slightly more level-headed.

“Now we will be without a sensible government for the next few years.”

He added: “The Brexit arrangements right now means I can’t export seed potatoes to Europe or Northern Ireland.

“I need to get access to the European markets to make a big difference to my business.”

The open-minded tourism business

It has been a good year for Philip Smith from Glenshee and Strathardle Tourist Association, but adds those working in tourism are concerned about how Liz Truss handles the economy.

Mr Smith said: “The economy has to be the number one thing, everything else must be put on hold until that is sorted out.

“Our energy outgoings have already doubled to £30,000 a year it is likely to go up even further if a price cap doesn’t come in.

“Tourism and hospitality have also been calling for a cut to VAT for a long time now.”

Like others he is also concerned the cost of living crisis will leave people with no money to spend in businesses like his.

He added: “We don’t feel we can put our prices up because people don’t have the money to afford it.

“But we are also faced with a massive increase in energy costs.

“I am always willing to give Liz Truss a chance to prove herself.

“But with the economy it is all intertwined, so if she gets one thing wrong there will be an impact on everything else.”

The anxious equalities activist

Stuart Duffy, the founder of Pink Saltire in Kirkcaldy, said Liz Truss needs to speak directly to the LGBT+ community so she can better understand the issues that affect them.

Mr Duffy said: “I watched the debates and the hustings and some of the rhetoric about trans people and the ‘woke agenda’ was terrifying.

“It sounds like it will be a hostile environment for LGBT+ people, for sure.

“All this talk of ‘identity politics’ whips up fear and uncertainty and there is still a lot of prejudice towards out community.”

He is particularly concerned about the potential to reverse the Gender Recognition Act and replacing the European Convention on Human Rights, particularly as he feels hate crime against the trans community is “at its higher level ever”.

He added: “It can’t get much worse than the dire situation we are already in.

“She could start off by actually speaking to some LGBT+ people.”