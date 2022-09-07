Lorraine Kelly invited to ‘hold the jackets’ in Nicola Sturgeon’s first meeting with Liz Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Lorraine Kelly invited to ‘hold the jackets’ in Nicola Sturgeon’s first meeting with Liz Truss

Dundee’s own TV star Lorraine Kelly said she’d “hold the jackets” in the first “icy” meeting between Nicola Sturgeon and Liz Truss.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 7 2022, 11.42am Updated: September 7 2022, 12.38pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.

Dundee’s own TV star Lorraine Kelly said she’d “hold the jackets” in the first “icy” meeting between Nicola Sturgeon and Liz Truss.

The daytime presenter joked she’d “quite like” to be a fly on the wall when the first minister meets the new Tory leader.

Ms Truss officially took over from Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday and is already on a collision course with the SNP leader over independence.

Speaking to Ms Sturgeon on her morning show, Lorraine said she expects the next encounter between the two will be “interesting” and “a tad icy”.

The first minister replied: “I’ll invite you to it Lorraine, you can hold the jackets.”

First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Nicola Sturgeon invited Lorraine Kelly to ‘hold the jackets’ when she meets the new PM.

The ITV star, who used to live in Broughty Ferry and supports Dundee United, replied: “I would quite like that actually. That sounds like a good plan.”

Ms Sturgeon and the new prime minister exchanged jibes during the Tory leadership campaign.

Ms Truss sparked fury among Scottish nationalists when she described the SNP leader as an “attention-seeker” who should be “ignored”.

Liz Truss didn’t get off to a good start with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She was branded “obnoxious” by deputy first minister John Swinney for her remarks.

The new Conservative chief has vowed to block any future independence referendum and insists she will not let Scotland leave the UK.

Ms Sturgeon has warned the prime minister could be a “disaster” for Britain if she governs in the same way she campaigned.

‘Playing to the gallery’

Lorraine suggested the Tory leader was “playing to the gallery” and trying to “seek attention” for saying Ms Sturgeon should be ignored.

However, the first minister insisted she would be willing to “work together” with Ms Truss to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

Earlier this year ex-prime minister Mr Johnson was ridiculed after asking who Lorraine was during a Good Morning Britain interview.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
7 ways Nicola Sturgeon promises to tackle cost of living as rent freeze announced
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
Liz Truss and Boris Johnson take separate private flights to see the Queen at…
Babcock in Rosyth
Fife defence giants say apprentice programmes 'massively oversubscribed'
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
Here's what people in Tayside and Fife want to tell Liz Truss
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood
Liz Truss.
Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister
Dundee pulls ahead of Glasgow as Scotland's crime capital
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
Fighter jets, holidays and parties: How did Boris actually spend his last weeks in…

More from The Courier

Steven McKee, Edinburgh High Court
Fiend who promised to ruin victim's life handed life sentence for Fife rapes
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
Forfar flooding: Call for action after businesses deluged for second time in three years
0
Star midfielder Seth Patrick has left Brechin City.
Star midfielder Seth Patrick leaves Brechin City due to 'personal reasons'
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
Tayside flooding: Full list of road closures after heavy downpours
0
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0
Lorraine Kelly said she'd be happy to step in.
REVIEW: Organist's unique mix of the Caird Hall organ's sounds