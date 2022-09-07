Lorraine Kelly invited to ‘hold the jackets’ in Nicola Sturgeon’s first meeting with Liz Truss

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee’s own TV star Lorraine Kelly said she’d “hold the jackets” in the first “icy” meeting between Nicola Sturgeon and Liz Truss.

The daytime presenter joked she’d “quite like” to be a fly on the wall when the first minister meets the new Tory leader.

Ms Truss officially took over from Boris Johnson as prime minister on Tuesday and is already on a collision course with the SNP leader over independence.

'Lorraine, you can hold the jackets.' After discussing the independence referendum and what the future holds, First Minister of Scotland @NicolaSturgeon invites @reallorraine to her first meeting with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss! pic.twitter.com/PUJKL7l027 — Lorraine (@lorraine) September 7, 2022

Speaking to Ms Sturgeon on her morning show, Lorraine said she expects the next encounter between the two will be “interesting” and “a tad icy”.

The first minister replied: “I’ll invite you to it Lorraine, you can hold the jackets.”

The ITV star, who used to live in Broughty Ferry and supports Dundee United, replied: “I would quite like that actually. That sounds like a good plan.”

Ms Sturgeon and the new prime minister exchanged jibes during the Tory leadership campaign.

Ms Truss sparked fury among Scottish nationalists when she described the SNP leader as an “attention-seeker” who should be “ignored”.

She was branded “obnoxious” by deputy first minister John Swinney for her remarks.

The new Conservative chief has vowed to block any future independence referendum and insists she will not let Scotland leave the UK.

Ms Sturgeon has warned the prime minister could be a “disaster” for Britain if she governs in the same way she campaigned.

‘Playing to the gallery’

Lorraine suggested the Tory leader was “playing to the gallery” and trying to “seek attention” for saying Ms Sturgeon should be ignored.

However, the first minister insisted she would be willing to “work together” with Ms Truss to help tackle the cost of living crisis.

Earlier this year ex-prime minister Mr Johnson was ridiculed after asking who Lorraine was during a Good Morning Britain interview.