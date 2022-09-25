Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the “maverick” former SNP MSP Chic Brodie after his death.

The Dundee-born independence campaigner, who represented South Scotland at Holyrood between 2011 and 2016, passed away on Saturday.

SNP MP Allan Dorans said he had died after suffering a short illness.

Mr Brodie, who was 78, was born in Dundee and was educated at the city’s Morgan Academy, before studying mathematics and economics at St Andrews University.

He was a Liberal candidate in Dundee East in the 1974 and 1979 general elections, before standing in Ayr in 1983, North West Surrey in 1987, and Glasgow Garscadden in 1992.

Mr Brodie was elected as a councillor in Surrey Heath in 1995, before standing unsuccessfully for the Lib Dems in Perth at the 1997 general election and Greenock and Inverclyde in 2001.

Switched from Lib Dems to SNP

He switched allegiance to the SNP in 2010 first standing at that year’s general election in Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock.

In 2011, he was was returned on the regional list as an MSP for South Scotland, going on to serve as deputy convener of Holyrood’s public petitions committee.

Mr Brodie resigned from the SNP in 2017, having criticised the leadership of Nicola Sturgeon.

In 2020, he launched a new pro-independence party, Scotia Future.

Reacting to news of his death, former business minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Such sad news.

“I served the people of South Scotland alongside Chic, Aileen McLeod & Joan McAlpine in my 1st term & I always enjoyed one-to-one chats with him, group discussions on issues of the day & hearing his ideas & stories. My thoughts are with Mary & his family. RIP Chic.”

Former Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald said: “So sorry to hear this. Chic was a colleague & friend at Holyrood for 5 years serving with me on a number of committees.

“Always well intentioned & sometimes a bit of a maverick. Many an entertaining conversation we had. His wealth of business knowledge was second to none. RIP Chic.”

Former Cabinet secretary Aileen Campbell said: “Ach, I am so sorry to hear this news.

“I served alongside Chic in the parliament and always enjoyed a blether with him.

“Please pass on my condolences to all his friends and family – thinking of them all.”