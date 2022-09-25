Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chic Brodie: Tributes paid to former SNP politician from Dundee who has died

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to the "maverick" former SNP MSP Chic Brodie after his death.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
September 25 2022, 10.22am Updated: September 25 2022, 12.17pm
Photo of Calum Ross
Chic Brodie.
The Dundee-born independence campaigner, who represented South Scotland at Holyrood between 2011 and 2016, passed away on Saturday.

SNP MP Allan Dorans said he had died after suffering a short illness.

Mr Brodie, who was 78, was born in Dundee and was educated at the city’s Morgan Academy, before studying mathematics and economics at St Andrews University.

He was a Liberal candidate in Dundee East in the 1974 and 1979 general elections, before standing in Ayr in 1983, North West Surrey in 1987, and Glasgow Garscadden in 1992.

Mr Brodie was elected as a councillor in Surrey Heath in 1995, before standing unsuccessfully for the Lib Dems in Perth at the 1997 general election and Greenock and Inverclyde in 2001.

Switched from Lib Dems to SNP

He switched allegiance to the SNP in 2010 first standing at that year’s general election in Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock.

In 2011, he was was returned on the regional list as an MSP for South Scotland, going on to serve as deputy convener of Holyrood’s public petitions committee.

Mr Brodie resigned from the SNP in 2017, having criticised the leadership of Nicola Sturgeon.

In 2020, he launched a new pro-independence party, Scotia Future.

Reacting to news of his death, former business minister Paul Wheelhouse said: “Such sad news.

“I served the people of South Scotland alongside Chic, Aileen McLeod & Joan McAlpine in my 1st term & I always enjoyed one-to-one chats with him, group discussions on issues of the day & hearing his ideas & stories. My thoughts are with Mary & his family. RIP Chic.”

Former Falkirk East MSP Angus MacDonald said: “So sorry to hear this. Chic was a colleague & friend at Holyrood for 5 years serving with me on a number of committees.

Chic Brodie at Holyrood in 2015

“Always well intentioned & sometimes a bit of a maverick. Many an entertaining conversation we had. His wealth of business knowledge was second to none. RIP Chic.”

Former Cabinet secretary Aileen Campbell said: “Ach, I am so sorry to hear this news.

“I served alongside Chic in the parliament and always enjoyed a blether with him.

“Please pass on my condolences to all his friends and family – thinking of them all.”

 

