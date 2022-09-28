Cameron McNeish: Campervans should be welcomed, not complained about

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mountaineering expert Cameron McNeish says the Scottish Government should invest in an education programme on motorhomes rather than looking at restricting their use.

His comments come after some living in popular tourist hotspots demanded more be done to regulate where tourists can and cannot park their motorhomes.

Mr McNeish, who has been using a campervan for the past 40 years, said people in Scotland should be giving tourists “100,000 welcomes” rather than complaining about campervans in lay-bys and car parks.

He has now suggested the government put more funding into boosting motorhome tourism.

‘I can’t get my head around the attitude’

Speaking from his own campervan in the French Alps, Mr McNeish said the popularity of motorhomes skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic because people weren’t allowed to go abroad and were encouraged to keep their distance.

However, many who live in areas popular with motorhome holidaymakers say the problems they create are getting out of hand.

A petition has even been submitted to the Scottish Parliament calling for better enforcement of regulations.

Mr McNeish said: “I can’t get my head around the attitude in Scotland – we will give you 100,000 welcomes and take your money, but not if you are in a campervan.

“The Scottish Government has probably had several petitions about this but the government has no intention of changing anything.

“A number of years ago Highland Council had to take down signs saying ‘no overnight stopping’ because a chap took them to court and it was agreed these signs had no legal standing.

“And a lot of campsites in Scotland are only open until the end of September or are getting expensive – some are £50 a night for two people in a campervan.

“We should be welcoming these people and creating facilities for them and a really good education programme.”

‘Better education would do wonders’

Mr McNeish said he was recently staying in his campervan near Glenfeshie in the Cairngorms and some park rangers left an information leaflet for him with details of where he could dump his waste and a reminder not to leave any rubbish.

He said: “It was a warm welcome, it was not coming down heavy on people and it was not trying to ban them.

“Better education, better facilities and maintaining Scotland’s reputation as a welcoming place would do wonders.”

He accepted there can be a problem with holidaymakers dumping waste where they shouldn’t, but said the problem is not as widespread as many make it out to be.

Mr McNeish added: “I am the first to accept that it happens but it is nothing like to the extent people suggest.

“I have only seen one video evidence of waste being dumped from a campervan.

“I reported that to the police myself and the young lads made a substantial contribution to the local community afterwards.”

The economic value of tourism

Mr McNeish said other European countries are “streets ahead” of the UK when it comes to accommodating motorhome tourists.

In France, he has been staying in dedicated parking spaces for motorhomes, known as Aires, which are often set up by community groups and landowners.

He said: “Sometimes there are up to 50 motorhomes parked up.

“All these people are spending money in a place that recognises the economic value of tourism.

“In Scotland people are made welcome but there are some who don’t want to see any change and don’t want anything disturbing their idyll.”

Mr McNeish said many have sprung up in Scotland in the last few years and have been “hugely successful”.

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.