Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at Dundee health centre visit

By Rachel Amery
September 28 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 28 2022, 7.26pm
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University

Asthma charity leader Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is warning the Scottish Government’s new plan to replace inhalers with an environmentally friendly alternative could “sacrifice” lives for a “nonsense, green agenda”.

The typical “metered dose” inhalers used to treat asthma are being replaced with more environmentally-friendly dry powder inhalers – where clinically appropriate – in an attempt to drive down carbon emissions.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf discussed the policy with staff during a visit to Douglas Medical Centre in Dundee on Wednesday.

These new inhalers rely on the person’s own breath to work and it is hoped switching patients to the greener alternative will cut down the 79,000 tonnes of CO2 inhalers create every year.

However, Ms Chukwuma-Ezike, chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation – and rector of Aberdeen University – says the government needs to urgently review this policy “before people die”.

‘These are people’s lives’

Ms Chukwuma-Ezike, who has an “extreme” and potentially life-threatening form of brittle asthma, said the policy is a “life or death issue” for the 400,000 Scots living with asthma.

She said she will refuse to use the new inhalers because if she suffers an asthma attack she will not have enough breath of her own to get the inhaler to work.

The Aberdeen rector said: “Ministers need to urgently review this policy before people die.

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike, chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation, is worried about the cost of living crisis.
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike

“These are people’s lives we are talking about.

“Lives that should not be sacrificed on the altar of some nonsense, green agenda dreamed up by people who do not know the first thing of what it is like to live with asthma.”

Metered dose inhalers are to be replaced with new dry powder inhalers

She said: “The consequences which will result from this kind of low-level, virtue-signalling are too terrible to contemplate.

“You couldn’t make it up.”

Government defends switch

The Scottish Government hopes the new inhalers will go some way to helping NHS Scotland become net-zero by 2040.

In Dundee, Mr Yousaf said: “Reducing the use of emissions from medicines, such as inhalers, will make a significant difference to our overall carbon footprint and we will support patients and medical professionals to make that switch, only where it is clinically appropriate to do so.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf

The government estimates the current use of inhalers produces the same amount of CO2 as 9,300 NHS ambulances, cars, HGVs and motorbikes combined.

Lead pharmacist at NHS Tayside’s respiratory network Arlene Shaw added the new inhalers will make sure the NHS reaches its CO2 emissions targets while also “promoting effective treatment”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
5 major problems facing Nicola Sturgeon in wake of Tory budget chaos
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Perthshire MSP to scale Kilimanjaro in memory of famed chef brother Andrew Fairlie
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Cameron McNeish: Campervans should be welcomed, not complained about
0
One of two Caledonian Macbrayne ferries being built in the Ferguson Marine shipyard in Port Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
CalMac pays out £215,000 in compensation for cancelled sailings in four months
Delayed ferry Glen Sannox.
Ferry procurement process to be investigated amid documentary claims it was 'rigged'
0
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Pitlochry hairdresser takes aim at motorhome parking takeover in Highland Perthshire town
Setting up a National Care Service could see some 60% of additional funding for care going on running costs rather than services, Cosla warned (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Cosla warns over cost of running Scotland’s proposed National Care Service
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Nicola Sturgeon says following 'abhorrent' Tory lead on budget would be wrong
The draft framework on cycling is part of the Scottish Government’s plans to increase active travel (Chris Radburn/PA).
Government seeks public’s views on plans for cycling in Scotland

Most Read

1
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee’s Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1
2
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Drivers face three weeks of disruption during A92 roadworks between Dundee and Arbroath
0
3
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Spitting Dundee woman shouted racist slur and attacked police
4
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
5
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
2
6
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
7
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn’t nice – but she is kind of awesome
0
8
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Dundee, St Johnstone and golf fans face travel chaos during new train strikes
0
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
0
10
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
New Dundee stadium: 10 best images and video as 15,000-seater ‘New Campy’ plans go…
0

More from The Courier

Ryan Porteous celebrates with John McGinn.
RAB DOUGLAS: Ryan Porteous was brilliant for Scotland, now is the time for a…
0
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
Wednesday court round-up — Fife MP 'death threat'
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
David Hayman brings art, life and politics together in Time's Plague
photo shows Meghan Markle in a black outfit and hat at the Queen's funeral.
JACQ KELLY: Meghan Markle isn't nice - but she is kind of awesome
0
Martina Chukwuma-Ezike is chief executive of the Asthma and Allergy Foundation and rector of Aberdeen University
EXCLUSIVE: City Square celebration for Dundee's Commonwealth Games heroes Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey
1

Editor's Picks