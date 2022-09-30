John Curtice on how Tory collapse still leaves mountain to climb for Labour in Dundee and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Curtice on how Tory collapse still leaves mountain to climb for Labour in Dundee and Fife

It has been less than a month since Liz Truss was handed the keys to 10 Downing Street, but her premiership already appears to be in jeopardy.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 30 2022, 3.30pm Updated: September 30 2022, 3.35pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice.

It has been less than a month since Liz Truss was handed the keys to 10 Downing Street, but her premiership already appears to be in jeopardy.

Her party’s disastrous mini-budget has alienated voters across Britain and saw Labour taking a shock 33-point lead in one YouGov poll.

But does a Labour surge against Tories translate in places such as Dundee, Perthshire and Fife where the SNP are so dominant at Westminster?

Polling expert Professor Sir John Curtice told us what the signs show.

Are the Scottish Tories in trouble?

A bombshell YouGov poll put the Conservatives on just 21% of the vote on Friday, while findings from Survation had them trailing Labour by more than 20 points.

It’s a contrast to the last general election when former prime minister Boris Johnson led his party to their biggest win in decades.

Liz Truss has come under pressure after the Tories slumped in the polls.

While the Tory vote in Scotland has never been as strong, they still have six seats north of the border and half of them are in the north-east.

Even if Labour steal voters away from Douglas Ross’ Conservatives, Prof Curtice believes the SNP would be likely to benefit.

He said: “In seats where the Tories are first, it’s the SNP who are usually behind.

“Even if there’s a swing from Conservative to Labour in those seats, the beneficiaries in terms of the outcome could be the SNP.”

Allan Faulds, who runs data site Ballot Box Scotland, agrees.

He told us: “If the Conservatives are losing support in places like Aberdeenshire and Moray, those seats are probably going to end up in the SNP’s column.”

Could Labour pick up seats in Scotland?

During his speech at Labour’s conference, Keir Starmer struck an optimistic note when he spoke of Scotland.

His party – once the dominant force north of the border – still only has one seat here and will be desperate to make gains.

But the strength of the SNP means Labour may still struggle for success even if they win a Westminster majority.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour is on the march.

Scotland-specific polling in recent months shows Nicola Sturgeon’s party in a similar position to where it was in 2019, winning 48 seats.

Prof Curtice told us: “A swing from Conservatives to Labour in Scotland will not necessarily have that much impact on the gap between Labour and the SNP.

“In this parliament there hasn’t been much evidence of the Labour party north of the border profiting from advances further south.”

He added: “I don’t see why supporters of independence would switch to Labour if there’s going to be a majority Labour government.

“If you want to get rid of the Tories in those places in Scotland where they currently hold seats, it’s the SNP you have to vote for.”

In Aberdeen North, both Dundee seats and Glenrothes, the SNP candidate was elected in 2019 with more than 50% of the vote.

Even if Scottish Labour profits from a Tory decline, Ms Sturgeon’s party would still win in these areas.

Is there any hope for Scotland’s Tory MPs?

For the Tories, this year’s damaging council election was a worrying sign of things to come.

Voters across Scotland punished Boris Johnson for his partygate antics and public anger against the Conservatives has now deepened.

Prof Curtice said: “I wouldn’t be surprised that Conservative support north of the border does get affected.

“It did go down in the wake of partygate. It’s the principal reason the Tories came third in the local elections.”

However, in areas where they are currently the biggest unionist party, the Conservatives will still hope to gain from anti-SNP sentiment.

Tactical voting came into play during last year’s Holyrood elections, when some pro-union MSPs held onto their seats despite the SNP vote improving.

Mr Faulds said: “When it comes to the Conservatives I have a question as to how insulated they may be by that constitutional question.

“Even if they’re losing support, are voters going to think, ‘Look, I don’t want to vote for these guys, but they’re the only party that can stop the SNP’?”

