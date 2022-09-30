EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Furious Conservative MSP Maurice Golden has broken ranks to condemn his UK party leader’s “extreme” budget plans as ordinary families brace for economic turmoil.

The Dundee-based politician branded Liz Truss’s package of tax cuts for top earners as “indefensible”.

And he accused the prime minister of setting a budget for party members “rather than the whole of the United Kingdom”.

Mr Golden, who had backed former chancellor Rishi Sunak to lead the party, said Ms Truss is now pursuing her agenda in an “extreme” way.

‘Indefensible’

“I wasn’t impressed – I think politically the abolishment of the higher rate of tax is indefensible,” Mr Golden said.

“When constituents in Dundee have got in touch and asked how I, as a Conservative, can justify the abolishment of the higher rate tax band, I’ve said I can’t and I won’t.

“My duty is ultimately to stick up for the people of Dundee and I don’t think they’re best served through that policy intervention.

“I think it’s very worrying for the Scottish Conservatives that they could be impacted – and we could be impacted even more so in the city.

“2017 was a high point for us in terms of the local elections and it was very disappointing last year. I think that worse is potentially to follow.”

Mr Golden spoke out one week after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng announced £45 billion in tax cuts.

The move immediately forced the pound down to historic lows and forced the Bank of England to intervene and calm the markets.

Among the measures were confirmation that the 45p top rate of tax will be scrapped from April 2023.

The cut will save the 660,000 highest earners in the UK an average of £10,000 a year.

The Scottish Conservatives called for First Minister Nicola Sturgeon to replicate the policy.

But she flatly ruled out the suggestion and accused the Tories of “crashing the pound”.

Mr Golden said interest rates and a strong performance for the dollar had also played a role, but markets “reacted poorly” to the chancellor’s plan.

He praised the decision to bring forward a cut in the basic rate income tax from 20% to 19% from April 2023, rather than 2024.

Mr Golden said this will “help a whole host of people”.

But the MSP warned Conservatives in Scotland could be held accountable at the ballot box for the cut to the top rate of tax.

Mr Golden said Rishi Sunak has been “proved correct” since his warning during the leadership race that Ms Truss’s economic policies would lead to a “run on the pound and a real risk for economic growth”.

‘Gamble’

The MSP described the prime minister’s current agenda as a “big gamble”.

“I’ve got concerns about that agenda,” Mr Golden said.

“I had concerns throughout the leadership contest that some of these policies could be enacted.

“I never thought it would go as far as it has done.

“I would encourage Liz Truss and the UK Government to serve everyone throughout the United Kingdom.”

The warning comes two days before Conservatives meet for their UK party conference in Birmingham.

Some MPs have already urged Ms Truss not to abandon her predecessor’s Levelling Up agenda as part of further cost-cutting measures.

Mr Golden said he would be “extremely disheartened” if there was any cut to Levelling Up funding.