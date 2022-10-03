Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding if they were in power

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conservatives say they would give farmers and rural communities a dedicated source of funding if they were in power

By Rachel Amery
October 3 2022, 6.00am
Farmers would be able to use the fund to invest in their businesses
Farmers would be able to use the fund to invest in their businesses

The Scottish Conservative say they would introduce a dedicated source of funding for farmers and rural communities if they were in power.

As day two of the Conservative Party conference gets underway in Birmingham, the party said the SNP has “left rural Scotland behind”.

In a bid to compensate for this they said they would introduce a rural development bank if they were in government in Holyrood.

This bank would be a dedicated fund farmers and community groups in rural areas could rely on for investment.

However the SNP said the Conservatives have “nothing positive to offer” to Scotland’s rural communities.

SNP ‘obsessed with centralisation’

The Conservatives said they would need to introduce a fund like this because rural areas are being ignored by the SNP government which is “obsessed with centralisation”.

They hope the money handed out from this new bank could be used for capital investments or to help people purchase land, machinery and livestock.

Community groups could also use the money to invest in infrastructure, building regeneration and new technologies.

Similar banks already exist in other countries such as the US and India, and the party would expect it to work in a similar way to the British Business Bank.

They added a separate fund which is dedicated specifically to rural development is needed because “there is an inbuilt bias against rural projects” at institutions such as the Scottish National Investment Bank.

Putting rural communities first

Rachael Hamilton MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ rural affairs spokeswoman, said this policy would support rural communities which are “constantly ignored” by the SNP.

She said: “Our rural first approach would ensure that they are put first and the creation of a rural development bank will be at the heart of that.

Rachael Hamilton MSP

“Our farmers and rural areas are being hit hard by rising costs and simply don’t have the same access to crucial services as those living in the central belt.

“The rural development bank would ensure that they have a dedicated funding source where they can apply for loans and grants which would then be reinvested in our rural economy.”

They added that despite the National Farmers’ Union Scotland telling them the coronavirus pandemic, Brexit and the war in Ukraine has created a “perfect storm” for the farming sector, they do not feel Brexit has put farm funding and local produce at risk.

Ms Hamilton added: “[The SNP’s] attitude towards meeting the unique challenges they face won’t change but I’m proud to be bringing forward this new policy to show the Scottish Conservatives are standing up for our rural communities and creating new jobs and opportunities in those areas.”

SNP defend their rural policies

Meanwhile the SNP’s Jim Fairlie, MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire and himself a farmer, said the Conservatives have a history of creating “economic and social disaster” in rural Scotland.

He said: “Douglas Ross claims to be on the side of Scotland’s farmers, but his party has shafted our rural communities by race-to-the-bottom trade deals and an immigration policy that works for nobody.

Jim Fairlie MSP

“Most staggering of all is the Tories’ denial of the existence of the giant elephant in the room – Brexit.

“Douglas Ross cannot wash his hands of this economic and social disaster for rural Scotland which he voted for and his party imposed on Scotland against our will.

“Tories have nothing positive to offer Scotland’s rural communities.

“While they carp from the sidelines, the SNP Scottish Government will continue to deliver for Scotland in partnership with our hard-working rural farmers and their communities.”

EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts ‘indefensible’ Liz Truss budget

[[title]]

[[text]]
