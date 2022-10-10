Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon: Scottish independence will improve relations with rest of UK

By Andy Philip
October 10 2022, 5.00am Updated: October 10 2022, 10.18am
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Nicola Sturgeon will today claim independence can improve relations between Scotland and England as she tries to reignite her case for a split.

The first minister will focus on her plan for a second referendum, to be held one year from now, at the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

Her speech comes on the eve of a Supreme Court challenge over the SNP’s bid to break the deadlock with the UK Government and hold a referendum without Westminster approval.

Ahead of the conference speech last night, Ms Sturgeon said: “I know some see  independence as turning our back on the rest of the UK. It is not – it is about recasting our relationship as one of equals.

“There is a point here that at first glance might seem curious – but it is in my view, becoming increasingly true.

“Independence is actually the best way to protect the partnership on which the United Kingdom was founded – a voluntary partnership of nations.

“Right now, an aggressive unionism is undermining that partnership.”

‘Detest’

Yesterday was dominated by a row sparked by the first minister’s angry reaction to Conservative policies.

In a round of broadcast interviews, Ms Sturgeon said she “detested” the Tories and all they stand for.

Nicola Sturgeon said she ‘detests’ the Conservative party record. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

She had been asked if she preferred a Labour government to a Conservative one.

It was described as “dangerous language” by Tory MP Nadhm Zahawi.

But an unrepentant Ms Sturgeon stood by her comments and pointed to recent turmoil caused by UK Government economic policies and the change of leadership from Boris Johnson to Liz Truss.

‘Optimistic’

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Ms Sturgeon said she is “very hopeful and optimistic” that the Supreme Court will allow the Scottish Government to legislate for a second independence referendum.

“But anybody who knows anything about court hearings would know that there’s not a lot of point trying to second guess a court or speculate about the court’s outcome,” she added.

“The arguments will be put and the court will decide, and I respect the rule of law and I respect the process, and we’ll see what comes out of that.”

Nicola Sturgeon will close the SNP conference today. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson

Earlier in the day, SNP president Mike Russell said the Supreme Court will “fail the people of Scotland” if it does not allow Holyrood to hold the vote.

Mr Russell told conference delegates: “If the Supreme Court rules in our favour, then it will be on October 19 next year.

“And if the Supreme Court fails the people of Scotland, then we will rise to that challenge too, and put our case at the next general election, whenever that is.

“That’s a choice that has to be made if Scotland is to escape from the downward spiral of Tory and Labour governments exploiting but ignoring Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Image shows Forst Minister of Scotland Nicle Sturgeon and UK Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Could Britain's economic decline provide another boost to Scottish independence?
5 talking points from SNP conference on everything except independence
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence
File photo dated 29-04-2021 of The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh. Labour are ahead of the Conservatives in Holyrood voting intentions, an opinion poll has found, with the SNP maintaining a comfortable lead. Issue date: Wednesday May 4, 2022.
Set up inquiry into mishandling of child safety allegations, Government told
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a large SNP sign, surrounded by supporters at the party conference in Aberdeen.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon must inject some energy into stagnant SNP conference
All you need to know as Supreme Court hears SNP’s independence referendum case
EXCLUSIVE: Date set for offshore jobs summit in switch from oil and gas to…
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Transport chief Jenny Gilruth frustrated over her own Fife rail commute
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in the Action Zone during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Credibility test’ for Scottish Government as it hosts climate conference
Rosyth ferry can be springboard for rebuilding ties with Europe, says Fife MP

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance
2
Niki Caira in her back garden, next to the new build.
Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return…
3
Princess Anne Fife
Princess Anne ‘very impressed’ by Fife fire charity during visit
4
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Dozy Dundee driver dodges ban despite nearly falling asleep on Queensferry Crossing
5
Thomas Justice outside the Bush Bar, Dundee.
Bush Bar: First look inside Dundee pub set to reopen next week
3
6
Further work is to be carried out to repair the burst water main.
Dundee householders asked to store water ahead of burst pipe repairs
7
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Burntisland burger joint’s hunt for two boys whose mouth-watering order helped transform their business
8
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
9
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Ghost Town: The Perthshire village that disappeared off the map
10
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Potential for 7,000 new jobs in Fife say firms behind freeport bid

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Kelty Hearts v Queen of the South verdict: Key moments, player ratings and star…
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Police disperse crowds as faulty Dundee cash machine spits out extra money
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
A92 blocked after two-vehicle crash
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
King’s coronation on May 6 – with Camilla to be crowned alongside Charles
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
James McPake having to 'rein in' Paul Allan with Dunfermline midfielder 'itching' to return
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Tuesday court round-up — Football and bad barbers
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
Number of potholes in Dundee expected to rise as roads funding cuts loom
Volunteers setting down cakes at Cake Fest 2018. Image: Steve MacDougall.
Cake Fest Perth and Kinross returns with plans to make a giant, fully edible…
Nicola Sturgeon is closing the SNP conference in Aberdeen.
UK pizza brand Fireaway to open first store in Dunfermline this month
The Fife Whisky Festival team with Luvians and Daftmill distillery representatives and individuals from the charity Age Concern Cupar. Image: Fife Whisky Festival.
Fife Whisky Festival raises more than £4k for local charity - and sells out…

Editor's Picks