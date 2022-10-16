Scottish Greens vote to ‘suspend ties’ with Green Party of England and Wales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish Greens vote to ‘suspend ties’ with Green Party of England and Wales

By Derek Healey and Rachel Amery
October 16 2022, 6.50pm Updated: October 16 2022, 6.51pm
Green Party deputy leader Zack Polanski with Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater at the Scottish Greens Autumn conference in Dundee

The Scottish Greens have voted to formally suspend ties with the Green Party of England and Wales over concerns about “transphobia”.

Delegates almost unanimously backed a motion in the final minutes of the party’s autumn conference in Dundee to send a “symbolic” message to their counterparts south of the border over trans rights and the devolution settlement.

The motion, submitted by Beth Douglas – co-convener of the Rainbow Greens LGBTQ+ group, accuses office holders of engaging in “transphobic rhetoric and conduct”.

It calls for the Scottish Greens to suspend the formal association between the two parties until “effective action” has been taken to “address both issues of transphobia and respect for the Scottish Green Party”.

‘Serious issues with transphobia’

Delivering the motion, former Aberdeen City Council candidate Guy Ingerson confirmed it will suspend a specific part of the party’s constitution that allows English and Welsh party members to speak at Scottish meetings and events.

He said this would not stop affiliated groups, such as youth or LGBT organisations, working with their counterparts south of the border or prevent leaders from meeting to discuss shared interests.

Guy Ingerson speaks to party members in Dundee

The Scottish Greens are a separate party but are affiliated with the Green Party of England and Wales, along with a number of other Green groups around the world.

Mr Ingerson argued the English and Welsh party has “serious issues with transphobia”, and ties should be suspended until it is properly addressed.

‘Insulting’ the Scottish party

The motion claims that a former official spokesperson submitted motions “that would deny trans people gender affirming healthcare, ignored our independence as a party, and would seek to legislate in devolved competencies”.

It accuses office bearers of having “insulted” the Scottish party and says disciplinary action has been “lethargic, ineffective, and inconsistent”.

Mr Ingerson said: “This is a sad motion but there is a problem with transphobia, homophobia and respect for the devolution settlement.

Scottish Greens co-leader Lorna Slater

“Office bearers, former and current, have engaged in transphobic abuse online and in real life.

“I think it is really important we send a message to them to say we will not stand with transphobic bigotry, homophobic bigotry, and we will not have the devolution settlement disrespected in this way.

“This is a last resort.”

Mr Ingerson said the English and Welsh party could be “welcomed back into the Green fold” in a matter of months is substantial action is taken.

A Green Party spokesman said it “values highly” the relationship with its sister party.

He said the party “is clear that trans rights are human rights and we are proud of our strong policies on trans inclusion”.

Members told to wait for leadership vote

Elsewhere, Green activists were told they will need to wait even longer to debate the future roles of party leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater.

A motion on whether to split the leadership from their roles in the Scottish Government was delayed on Thursday night by technical issues.

A party source confirmed on Saturday members will not be given an opportunity to vote on the issue during the conference and will instead need to wait for an extraordinary general meeting.

Scottish Greens co-leaders Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater on stage at the Autumn conference in Dundee.

The bid by members was seen as evidence of tensions after a year in a loose coalition with the SNP.

If agreed, the activists’ proposal would prohibit any active government minister from holding a “major officer position” within the Scottish Greens.

MSPs Gillian Mackay and Ross Greer also fielded a number of questions from members about the party’s ability to challenge the SNP during a question and answer session on the power sharing agreement.

MSP warns over demonstrations

Elsewhere, Ms Mackay used her time at conference to dissuade people from attending anti-abortion demonstrations outside hospitals in Aberdeen and Dundee.

She held a discussion on her parliamentary bill to ban protests within 150 metres of hospitals and clinics offering abortion services.

It comes as Texas-based anti-abortion group 40 Days for Life undertake 40 days of demonstrations outside Scottish hospitals, including in Dundee and Aberdeen.

Ms Mackay urged people across the north east not to attend these protests, calling it a form of “harassment”, and said people should also avoid counter protests.

Gillian Mackay MSP

Meanwhile, co-leader Lorna Slater announced the Scottish Government has adopted her party’s preferred position on offering no support for coal extraction.

Ms Slater insisted fossil fuels must be left “in the ground”, adding Scotland and the North Sea are “no exception”.

North East MSP Maggie Chapman also announced she will bring forward a private members’ bill at Holyrood after delegates backed a motion for hospitality workers to be given with free transport home after working in licensed venues past 11pm.

She said this would become part of the criteria for award any new licenses.

