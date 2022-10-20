Jim Fairlie pays tribute to world-renowned chef brother Andrew Fairlie at top of Mount Kilimanjaro

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie has shared an emotional video thanking people for their support after reaching the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

For the past few days Mr Fairlie has been scaling the world’s highest free-standing mountain in memory of his brother, world-renowned chef Andrew Fairlie.

Scotland’s only two-Michelin star chef died from a brain tumour on January 22, 2019 at the age of just 55.

On top of taking the culinary world by storm, Perth-born Andrew Fairlie also travelled the world and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in 2011.

And in the early hours of Wednesday 19 October, the MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire managed to recreate his brother’s footsteps and scale the very same peak.

Emotional journey to the top

Jim Fairlie posted an emotional video on social media of himself at the peak to thank everyone who has supported him in his journey.

He said: “It is quarter to six and we are at the top of Kilimanjaro.

We did it. Your support has been absolutely incredible. You can still donate here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jim-Fairlie Posted by Jim Fairlie MSP on Tuesday, 18 October 2022

“We are here.

“Thank you so much for all your help, your support – thank you.”

At the top the group also posed with a banner of Andrew Fairlie which read: “Hope you are watching – this one’s for you.”

He had previously said he imagined reaching the top of the mountain and touching the same board his brother did 11 years previously would be “an emotional moment”.

Fundraising target almost reached

Mr Fairlie is aiming to raise £100,000 by doing the climb.

This money is to be split between The Andrew Fairlie Scholarship and Cornhill Macmillan, the hospice in Perth where Andrew spent his final days.

As the group begin their descent back down Kilimanjaro, they have managed to raise over £90,000.

Fellow MSPs praise achievement

A number of fellow MSPs have already congratulated Mr Fairlie on the achievement.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “What an achievement!

“Great to see this and I hope you reach your target.”

Neil Gray MSP said: “Congratulations Jim! You have done yourself and your family proud.”

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur joked: “Well done Jim to you and the rest of the team. You’ll be needing a caramel wafer when you get back down.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Amazing! Well done.”