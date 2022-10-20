Jim Fairlie pays tribute to world-renowned chef brother Andrew Fairlie at top of Mount Kilimanjaro

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jim Fairlie pays tribute to world-renowned chef brother Andrew Fairlie at top of Mount Kilimanjaro

By Rachel Amery
October 20 2022, 1.19pm Updated: October 21 2022, 9.51am
Jim Fairlie pays tribute to his brother Andrew Fairlie at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.
Jim Fairlie pays tribute to his brother Andrew Fairlie at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie has shared an emotional video thanking people for their support after reaching the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

For the past few days Mr Fairlie has been scaling the world’s highest free-standing mountain in memory of his brother, world-renowned chef Andrew Fairlie.

Scotland’s only two-Michelin star chef died from a brain tumour on January 22, 2019 at the age of just 55.

On top of taking the culinary world by storm, Perth-born Andrew Fairlie also travelled the world and climbed Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania in 2011.

And in the early hours of Wednesday 19 October, the MSP for Perthshire South and Kinross-shire managed to recreate his brother’s footsteps and scale the very same peak.

Emotional journey to the top

Jim Fairlie posted an emotional video on social media of himself at the peak to thank everyone who has supported him in his journey.

He said: “It is quarter to six and we are at the top of Kilimanjaro.

We did it. Your support has been absolutely incredible. You can still donate here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Jim-Fairlie

Posted by Jim Fairlie MSP on Tuesday, 18 October 2022

“We are here.

“Thank you so much for all your help, your support – thank you.”

At the top the group also posed with a banner of Andrew Fairlie which read: “Hope you are watching – this one’s for you.”

He had previously said he imagined reaching the top of the mountain and touching the same board his brother did 11 years previously would be “an emotional moment”.

Jim Fairlie MSP at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro

Fundraising target almost reached

Mr Fairlie is aiming to raise £100,000 by doing the climb.

This money is to be split between The Andrew Fairlie Scholarship and Cornhill Macmillan, the hospice in Perth where Andrew spent his final days.

As the group begin their descent back down Kilimanjaro, they have managed to raise over £90,000.

Jim Fairlie MSP at the rest of the fundraising group at the top of Mount Kilimanjaro.

Fellow MSPs praise achievement

A number of fellow MSPs have already congratulated Mr Fairlie on the achievement.

Gillian Martin MSP said: “What an achievement!

“Great to see this and I hope you reach your target.”

Neil Gray MSP said: “Congratulations Jim! You have done yourself and your family proud.”

Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur joked: “Well done Jim to you and the rest of the team. You’ll be needing a caramel wafer when you get back down.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Amazing! Well done.”

Perthshire MSP to scale Kilimanjaro in memory of famed chef brother Andrew Fairlie

