Stephen Flynn profile: Dundonian elected as SNP Westminster leader is United fan who has enjoyed rapid rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Stephen Flynn profile: Dundonian elected as SNP Westminster leader is United fan who has enjoyed rapid rise

Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn has been crowned the SNP’s new Westminster leader after enjoying a rapid rise to the top.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
December 7 2022, 10.30am Updated: December 8 2022, 9.55am
Photo of Adele Merson
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn has been crowned the SNP’s new Westminster leader after enjoying a rapid rise to the top.

The United fan had been touted by insiders for the role after Ian Blackford quit and was elected by his party ahead of Glasgow MP Alison Thewliss.

The initial favourite to take on the top job won the backing of 26 SNP MPs and Paisley firebrand Mhairi Black will serve as his deputy.

So who is the MP from Dundee and where did his political career start?

Stephen Flynn

Aberdeen South MP, Stephen Flynn.

There were reports last month the 34-year-old was preparing to oust Mr Blackford as leader, after being backed by MPs.

But the Aberdeen MP denied he was launching a leadership bid, saying he had “no intention of standing”.

Despite his denial, he quickly become the most probable candidate following Mr Blackford’s resignation.

The dad-of-two, who grew up in Dundee and Brechin, first moved to Aberdeen more than a decade ago, prompted by his wife working as a teacher in the city.

He studied history and politics at Dundee University, then a postgraduate degree in international relations and security studies. He joined the office of former SNP MSP Maureen Watt when he moved to the Granite City.

Flynn is a proud Dundee United fan, telling Holyrood Magazine in 2020 that his “guilty pleasure is still travelling down to Dundee to watch Dundee United play”.

Asked what his greatest fear was, in the ‘Getting to Know You’ Q&A, he replied: “Is it too much football chat if I say Dundee Football Club winning the Scottish Cup?

“I don’t have to be worried about it, because it’s not been since 1910 that they last won it.

“But if it did happen, I’d be pretty upset.”

Local government years

It was a local Aberdeen by-election in 2015 where he entered the world of politics.

His dad Mark Flynn is also a politician, serving as a Dundee SNP councillor.

Speaking at the time, the newly-elected councillor, said: “I’m fed up of reading about the in-fighting that goes on in the council, I want progress.”

Stephen Flynn while councillor at Aberdeen City Council in 2017. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

He experienced a rapid rise within the local SNP group and was voted in unanimously as leader in 2016.

The councillor quickly became a thorn in the side of the ruling Labour, Conservative and Independent coalition.

One of his first actions as group leader was to write to former Chancellor George Osborne calling for support for the oil industry – a sector he continues to support in the Commons.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and SNP candidate Stephen Flynn on the campaign trail at Inchgarth Community Centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

His party won the most seats in the 2017 local elections – more than trebling their number of councillors to 19.

But they remained locked out of the Town House, after failing to form a coalition with any of the other parties.

Journey to the Commons

The 34-year-old was elected MP for Aberdeen South in 2019 after managing to take the seat from the Tories.

Following the result, Mr Flynn pledged to “fight tirelessly as an SNP MP at Westminster to offer Scotland an escape from Brexit”.

In a double celebration for the family, his wife Lynn gave birth to the couple’s first child just three days after the General Election result.

Stephen Flynn, with his wife Lynn, at the 2019 General Election vote count. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

In 2020, he told the Evening Express he underwent a “life-changing” hip replacement operation.

He suffered from a serious condition called avascular necrosis since his teens – leaving him unable to walk without sticks or crutches for 17 years.

The MP said he went from being a “sports-daft” teenager to “spending long periods in my bed at home or in hospital”.

But after undergoing the surgery two years ago, Mr Flynn said he was looking forward to a new lease of life – with a walk on the beach with his son top of his to-do-list.

As his party’s business spokesperson, he has regularly spoken out on the future of the energy sector in the north-east.

He backed calls for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies, and other big firms making record profits this year.

Now, he is the MP in charge of the party as it looks to break away from Westminster forever.

What can we expect now?

Mr Flynn will be tasked with taking on Tory leader Rishi Sunak during Prime Minister’s Questions each week.

He is also likely to be at the front and centre of Nicola Sturgeon’s plan to fight the next UK election on independence alone.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Campaign to clean up Loch Leven as a protected wild swimming hotspot
Pictured back from left is Lorraine Kidd, John Tomlin, Rob Lowe, James Landon and Jordan Swankie, and front from left Michelle Getty, Jessica Probst and Ashley Russell, from Angus Dog Trainers.
Angus MP's intervention sparks row over electric dog collars
2
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Elaine Miller, who exposed herself in Holyrood.
Tory forced to apologise for filming ex-Fife health worker's Holyrood 'flasher' protest
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains…
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
5

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Dundee-born MP Stephen Flynn. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented