5 key promises in former PM Gordon Brown’s blueprint for Scotland in the UK

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gordon Brown pitched his reforms of British institutions directly to Scots as a clear alternative to independence – even though voters won’t be given a choice on the alternative if Sir Keir Starmer becomes the next prime minister.

Mr Brown’s commission instead aims to rectify what it calls a UK record of “devolve and forget” which it accepts stoked “division and resentment”.

Here are the key recommendations.

1. Protection for Holyrood

The commission imagines better protection from meddling by Westminster on powers already devolved.

It also suggests allowing the Scottish Government to enter into international agreements on relevant matters.

2. Directly elected “mayors”

Already under consideration, the commission says cities and regions could get more powerful leaders such as English-style mayors.

They would be directly elected in the same way as figures such as Manchester’s Andy Burnham.

More jobs

It’s part of a plan to devolve power beyond the Scottish Parliament, giving regions and councils more sway over their own affairs.

There would be enhanced access to economic support through the British Regional Investment Bank.

This regional angle was backed up by promises to spread jobs more widely, including 50,000 jobs moved out of London.

3. Abolish the ‘indefensible’ House of Lords

The commission proposed replacing the unelected Upper Chamber with a “smaller, more representative and democratic” assembly of the nations and regions, although details would be matters for further consultation.

4. Clean up politics

The panel proposed new rules for politicians and civil servants, clamping down on MPs’ second jobs and a “powerful” anti-corruption commissioner to root out criminal behaviour in British political life.

5. A new culture of co-operation

New, legally-mandated “councils of the nations and regions and of England” will replace the present joint ministerial committees.

The new bodies would include not just devolved administrations but local leaders from within England, to prevent the Government treating communities in a “high-handed way”.