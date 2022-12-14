Student pushes for free drug testing kits at Dundee University

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Student pushes for free drug testing kits at Dundee University

By Rachel Amery
December 14 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 14 2022, 10.12am
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

A student hopes to save lives by expanding a free drugs testing programme from Stirling University to Dundee – then the rest of Scotland.

In the past year there were 1,330 drug deaths in Scotland, the highest in Europe.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been under pressure to bring this number down after previously admitting she “took her eye off the ball”.

Student Andy Paterson, 25, believes breaking down the stigma around drug use and normalising drug testing could help tackle the social scandal.

‘This is not about accepting drug use’

Mr Paterson said drug use became a “normal thing” as people found a way to deal with the stress of lockdown.

The fourth year politics student started a campaign called Help Not Harm to change how drugs are handled at the university, including making drug testing kits available at the students’ union.

He said: “This is not about accepting drug use or encouraging it.

“It is about seeing a need to help people stay safe and it is about education and providing the right equipment.”

Those who use drugs can now pick up the kits to test what they are planning to take beforehand.

Drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

It is hoped using these kits will cut down on overdoses as people can see exactly what is in the drug, and how much, before they take it.

Following the success of the Help Not Harm project Mr Paterson submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament in an attempt to expand the scheme nationwide.

Too easy to overdose without testing

Mr Paterson said: “A lot of drugs right now, particularly MDMA and cocaine, are coming in more potent so they get cut up with other things.

“And what they are cut up with is dangerous, so we want to be able to show people what it has been cut with and just how potent it is.

Andy Paterson with some of the drug testing kits and information leaflets. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

“For example there was testing done on cocaine in Glasgow and it found it was cut with fentanyl which is a powerful opioid, 100 times more powerful than heroin.

“It is easy to overdose on that.

“But if you could do a test beforehand, you would know if it is dodgy.”

Breaking down the stigma on drug use

Mr Paterson – who is currently writing his dissertation on university drugs policy – hopes his petition will spark a national conversation on drug use.

MSPs have previously heard calls to change how it handles drugs policy, including calls for other measures such as drug consumption rooms to be introduced.

Mr Paterson said: “This is all about safety and making sure people who choose to do drugs can do it in as safe a way as possible.

“This is also important because you are 18 times more likely to die from a drugs overdose if you are from a deprived area.

“This is a massive issue in places like the Highlands and Aberdeen where drugs are much more prevalent.”

Progress on drug consumption rooms

Mr Paterson’s petition comes as the Scottish Government looks at the possibility of introducing drug consumption rooms.

These are healthcare facilities which are professionally supervised so drug users can take their drugs in a safe condition.

Audrey Nicoll, convener of Holyrood’s criminal justice committee, has written to the Crown Office asking them to update parliament on what progress is being made in this area.

The Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP added the government and Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance had “worked very hard” on figuring out how drug consumption rooms would work in Scotland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Angus family go private after facing three-year wait for son’s autism diagnosis on NHS
Citizens Advice Scotland has warned people may have to prioritise essential costs, leading to fears that council tax debt could increase in 2023 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Fears council tax arrears could soar as charity’s figures reveal scale of debt
SNP 'hardball' threat to take education powers from councils
Campaign to clean up Loch Leven as a protected wild swimming hotspot
Pictured back from left is Lorraine Kidd, John Tomlin, Rob Lowe, James Landon and Jordan Swankie, and front from left Michelle Getty, Jessica Probst and Ashley Russell, from Angus Dog Trainers.
Angus MP's intervention sparks row over electric dog collars
2
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
Elaine Miller, who exposed herself in Holyrood.
Tory forced to apologise for filming ex-Fife health worker's Holyrood 'flasher' protest
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
ScotRail forced to pay out over £130,000 on private taxis due to cancelled trains…
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Claims A9 treated like a 'forgotten backwater' as petition reaches 3,700 signatures
5

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Andy Paterson, with some of the drug testing kits. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented