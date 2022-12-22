Firearms inquiry calls for mental health support and ownership review after Skye shootings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Firearms inquiry calls for mental health support and ownership review after Skye shootings

Gun laws should be overhauled after the fatal Skye shooting with greater checks on firearm owners and better support for remote communities dealing with tragedy, according to an inquiry by MPs.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
December 22 2022, 12.00am Updated: December 22 2022, 10.14am
Photo of Adele Merson
A series of recommendations were published today four months after the killing of father-of-six John MacKinnon at his home in the Teangue area on Skye.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, from Tarskavaig, has been charged with his alleged murder.

He has also been accused of the attempted murder of his wife Rowena and local osteopath John Don Mackenzie and his wife Fay.

Three others were injured in the tragedy on August 10.

Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee made sweeping recommendations to the government on wider reforms.

If adopted, leisure shooters would be forced to pay the full cost of their firearms license instead of taxpayers covering police processing fees.

The committee’s inquiry heard the cost of processing licence applications could be up to £500, much of which was borne by the police force.

MPs want more checks on firearms licence holders and a “buddy” initiative for individuals to raise concerns about mental health.

The UK Government is being urged to investigate setting up a new hotline through the 101 service to alert concerns about people who own, or are applying to own, a firearm.

The report also calls for statutory guidance to “more strongly recommend” police forces involve an applicant’s present and former partners in the application and renewal process.

Mental health support

Further improvements include ensuring mental health counselling is provided or that mental health resources can be easily accessed in rural communities.

“Significant concerns” were raised about the referee system which asks for applicants to provide the police with character references from two people.

The report says the issue of individuals canvassing for positive references or putting pressure on people to give positive references must be tackled.

The committee heard firearms laws in the UK are among the strictest in the world and firearms offences are “extremely rare”.

Scotland’s system for processing firearms licence applications is “among the best in the UK” with fewer delays due to its automated renewal system.

‘Improvements can be made’

Pete Wishart MP. Image: PA.

Scottish Affairs Committee Chair, Pete Wishart MP, said: “While communities across Scotland – and indeed the UK – are reeling from the recent tragedy on the Isle of Skye, it is imperative to consider whether firearms licencing rules are fit for purpose.

“Our committee found that overwhelmingly, it works well which explains the very rare instances of offences involving a firearm.

“But improvements to the system can be made.”

He said the recommendations are practical steps ton protect public finances, streamline complicated legislation and put a much greater emphasis on mental health support for licence holders.

The Perthshire MP added: “All too often, the mental health of firearms licence holders is not being adequately assessed or addressed.

“Our governments should work together to consider whether the current system of ‘GP flagging’ is working as best as it can.

“A buddy system, perhaps within recreational shooting groups, should be rolled out where individuals can spot and report any concerns they may have with their buddy’s mental health.”

