Firearms inquiry calls for mental health support and ownership review after Skye shootings

Gun laws should be overhauled after the fatal Skye shooting with greater checks on firearm owners and better support for remote communities dealing with tragedy, according to an inquiry by MPs.

A series of recommendations were published today four months after the killing of father-of-six John MacKinnon at his home in the Teangue area on Skye.

Finlay MacDonald, 39, from Tarskavaig, has been charged with his alleged murder.

He has also been accused of the attempted murder of his wife Rowena and local osteopath John Don Mackenzie and his wife Fay.

Three others were injured in the tragedy on August 10.

Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee made sweeping recommendations to the government on wider reforms.

If adopted, leisure shooters would be forced to pay the full cost of their firearms license instead of taxpayers covering police processing fees.

The committee’s inquiry heard the cost of processing licence applications could be up to £500, much of which was borne by the police force.

MPs want more checks on firearms licence holders and a “buddy” initiative for individuals to raise concerns about mental health.

The UK Government is being urged to investigate setting up a new hotline through the 101 service to alert concerns about people who own, or are applying to own, a firearm.

The report also calls for statutory guidance to “more strongly recommend” police forces involve an applicant’s present and former partners in the application and renewal process.

Mental health support

Further improvements include ensuring mental health counselling is provided or that mental health resources can be easily accessed in rural communities.

“Significant concerns” were raised about the referee system which asks for applicants to provide the police with character references from two people.

The report says the issue of individuals canvassing for positive references or putting pressure on people to give positive references must be tackled.

The committee heard firearms laws in the UK are among the strictest in the world and firearms offences are “extremely rare”.

Scotland’s system for processing firearms licence applications is “among the best in the UK” with fewer delays due to its automated renewal system.

‘Improvements can be made’

Scottish Affairs Committee Chair, Pete Wishart MP, said: “While communities across Scotland – and indeed the UK – are reeling from the recent tragedy on the Isle of Skye, it is imperative to consider whether firearms licencing rules are fit for purpose.

“Our committee found that overwhelmingly, it works well which explains the very rare instances of offences involving a firearm.

“But improvements to the system can be made.”

He said the recommendations are practical steps ton protect public finances, streamline complicated legislation and put a much greater emphasis on mental health support for licence holders.

The Perthshire MP added: “All too often, the mental health of firearms licence holders is not being adequately assessed or addressed.

“Our governments should work together to consider whether the current system of ‘GP flagging’ is working as best as it can.

“A buddy system, perhaps within recreational shooting groups, should be rolled out where individuals can spot and report any concerns they may have with their buddy’s mental health.”