How does the Scottish Parliament public petitions system work?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

How does the Scottish Parliament public petitions system work?

By Rachel Amery
December 23 2022, 11.50am Updated: December 23 2022, 11.54am
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

Anyone can start a petition to make changes through the Scottish Parliament. All you need is an idea.

In the past 22 years of devolution, those ideas have ranged from probing the globally significant Lockerbie bombing case to simple road maintenance in small communities.

MSPs have listened to people on a bewildering number of topics, but many with everyday value such as animal welfare, changing the school curriculum and improving healthcare.

There are no age limits. The youngest to ever start a petition was seven-year-old Callum Isted who wants all school pupils to be given a reusable water bottle.

Callum Isted. Image: Supplied by the Scottish Parliament.

And unlike petitions submitted to the UK Parliament, they will be still be considered by MSPs even if it collects no signatures in support of it.

How to start a petition

You first need to contact at least one of your local MSPs or the Scottish Government.

Then the petition can be formally submitted on the Scottish Parliament website.

Once parliament checks the petition over to make sure it meets all the rules, it appears online and signatures can be collected from people to show support.

Afterwards the public petitions and citizen participation committee will debate the topic and may even ask the person who started it to come into Holyrood to answer questions from MSPs.

And if MSPs agree there is a need to address the issue raised in the petition, it can be debated by MSPs in the chamber.

What subjects can people put in petitions?

Animal welfare has proved popular with numerous petitions involving dogs and other pets over the years.

This includes calls to regulate dog walkers, take action on irresponsible dog breeding, ban greyhound racing, and change the legal status of dogs.

There is no timeframe for how long a petition will take – the committee may look at it just once, or several times, or send it onto another committee.

One of the longest-running petitions is a call for the government to open an independent inquiry into the conviction of Abdelbaset al-Megrahi for the Lockerbie bombing in 1988.

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi. Image: Danny Lawson/PA.

That petition was originally submitted by Dr Jim Swire on behalf of the Justice for Megrahi group on November 1, 2010, meaning that petition has been running for 12 years.

Other petitions are thrown out almost immediately by MSPs.

Some of these short-lived petitions include banning LGBT+ education in schools, stopping the rollout of 5G and abolishing laws against blasphemy and heresy.

One of the strangest petitions to ever be considered by Holyrood is a call to legalise adult incest.

This one is even weirder because it came from a person who appears to live in Australia, and despite three attempts has never received any support from MSPs or members of the public.

But legally the parliament still has to consider requests from outside Scotland.

Local activists who made a difference

You can take a look at our series here, featuring some local faces who have brought around real change through their petitions.

You can also read more from Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone, who oversees the business of parliament in the debating chamber.

She explains how parliament needs to hear from more people – and how MSPs are trying to make it easier to do.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Successful petitions will make it the full parliament chamber and could change the law. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented