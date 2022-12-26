Police investigating ex-Fife health worker who exposed herself in Holyrood over gender reforms vote

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Police investigating ex-Fife health worker who exposed herself in Holyrood over gender reforms vote

An ex-Fife physiotherapist who exposed herself in the Scottish Parliament insisted she had nothing to be ashamed of as police confirmed they are investigating.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 26 2022, 4.11pm Updated: December 29 2022, 10.50am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Elaine Miller, who exposed herself in Holyrood.
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.

An ex-Fife physiotherapist who exposed herself in the Scottish Parliament insisted she had nothing to be ashamed of as police confirmed they are investigating.

Health worker Elaine Miller stunned onlookers in Holyrood last Thursday when she lifted up her skirt to reveal a wig underneath in protest against SNP gender reforms.

Nicola Sturgeon’s government successfully passed new laws which will make it easier for transgender people to self-identify after days of marathon debates.

Ms Miller carried out her shocking protest from the public gallery immediately after a majority of 88 MSPs from across the political divide voted in favour of the reforms.

She declared: “Parliament does not respect the rights of women, if you can’t be decent to women being raped in jails and not be decent, then I will not.”

Ms Miller and her fellow campaigners are opposed to the SNP’s gender reforms. Activists insist they will put women at greater risk.

Transgender reforms have been passed in parliament. Image: Shutterstock.

But the Scottish Government has repeatedly insisted the new laws are simply intended to make life easier for transgender Scots to be legally recognised.

In a video attempting to explain her actions, Ms Miller claimed she could justify her bizarre protest.

She told listeners: “If women are losing our rights, we’ll just do something else then, won’t we?

“I have the right to protest, I have the right of freedom of speech. I am allowed to express myself in a way that might not be polite.”

Ms Miller added: “What I did I can justify. People might disagree, but I think I can justify it.

“I’m really not ashamed. I know I’m supposed to be, but I’m not. I’m quite pleased actually.”

Three women had already been removed from the public gallery – where onlookers are supposed to be silent – before Ms Miller then exposed herself.

Police confirmed to The Courier they had launched a probe into the incident.

A spokesperson said: “We have received complaints and inquiries are ongoing.”

Russell Findlay MSP, the Scottish Conservatives’ community safety spokesman, has tweeted a picture of him with Elaine Miller, and said: “Here’s me with [Elaine Miller], holding one of the pubic wigs that’s triggered this ludicrous fit of the vapours.

“Surely cops got better things to do than pursue fake pubes.”

Who is Elaine Miller?

Ms Miller is a trained pelvic physiotherapist who was previously employed in Fife.

It was confirmed to The Courier she worked at Dunfermline’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital and at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Harry Potter author JK Rowling has praised Ms Miller.

Ms Miller is also an award-winning comedian who has performed her show about pelvic floors at the Edinburgh Fringe.

The physiotherapist has been a vocal opponent of reforms for transgender Scots and has even won praise from Harry Potter author JK Rowling.

What do the gender reforms do?

The new laws will make it easier for transmen and transwomen to legally obtain a new birth certificate without medical approval.

Trans people will only need to live in their acquired gender for three months instead of two years before they can obtain lawful recognition.

What happened in Holyrood last week?

SNP ministers initially planned to hold a vote on passing the reforms on Wednesday.

But this was delayed due to a prolonged debate on Tuesday which lasted until midnight when the lights went out.

The Scottish Tories tried to stall the laws and argued more scrutiny was needed.

But Ms Sturgeon and her party insisted the reforms have been under consideration for long enough.

Hecklers had already interrupted proceedings from the gallery before Ms Miller’s protest and campaigners opposed to the measures rallied outside parliament.

Nine SNP MSPs voted against their party on the changes to the law as the party faced a mini-rebellion in Tayside and Perthshire.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three confirmed dead
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection

Editor's Picks

Most Commented