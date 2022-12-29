Tory forced to apologise for filming ex-Fife health worker’s Holyrood ‘flasher’ protest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Tory forced to apologise for filming ex-Fife health worker’s Holyrood ‘flasher’ protest

By Rachel Amery
December 29 2022, 9.56am Updated: December 30 2022, 9.56am
Elaine Miller, who exposed herself in Holyrood.
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.

Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden has apologised for breaking parliamentary rules by filming a woman who was staging a “flasher” protest.

Comedian and ex-Fife health worker Elaine Miller shouted from the public gallery in Holyrood and lifted up her skirt in protest at controversial gender reform laws last week.

She was wearing a pubic wig underneath her skirt.

Footage of her protest from December 22 was shared widely on social media, leading to accusations by SNP MSP Siobhian Brown that Scottish Conservative Douglas Lumsden had taken the video.

The North East regional MSP last night apologised to the parliament for breaking the rules.

‘I apologise’

Speaking to the Scottish Daily Express, Mr Lumsden said: “In what was a dramatic moment in the chamber that produced gasps all around, I reacted instinctively by reaching for my phone.

“I apologise to the presiding officer for inadvertently breaching parliamentary guidance.”

Douglas Lumsden MSP
Douglas Lumsden MSP. Image: Kenny Elrick.

Holyrood guidance states MSPs should not use any digital devices to “take photographs, to record proceedings or to make telephone calls” while in the debating chamber.

During the incident the live video feed on Scottish Parliament TV was cut while security dealt with Ms Miller and other protestors in the public gallery.

A parliamentary investigation has been launched and police are looking into complaints of indecency.

Holyrood probe

A parliament spokesperson said: “The presiding officer can confirm that parliamentary authorities are examining the apparent filming from the chamber floor on Thursday 22 December.

“MSPs must conduct themselves with courtesy and respect at all times and longstanding guidance on conduct prohibits MSPs from taking photos or recording videos in the chamber.

“The presiding officer is extremely concerned that footage showing an incident which took place after parliamentary proceedings had been suspended to deal with disruption in the gallery has been widely shared.”

What is the gender reform law?

The reforms intend to simplify the process for transmen and transwomen wishing to be legally recognised in their new gender.

Transgender Scots will be able to self-identify without a medical diagnosis, and will only have to live in their acquired gender for three months instead of two years.

READ MORE: All you need to know on gender reform

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
3
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
4
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
2
5
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
6
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Fife map shows how many sex offenders live near you
7
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
8
Ice gritter in Dundee
New Year deep freeze as ice warning blankets Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire
9
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
10
Glenrothes sink hole
Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole
2

More from The Courier

Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth worker hotel tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoops ahead of Dundee trip
Yasin Ben El-Mahnni's move to Arbroath is off. Image: SNS
Arbroath finally land Yasin Ben El-Mhanni as THIRD New Year transfer - with trio…
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunfermline explain reasons behind late postponement of Falkirk match
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Dunfermline v Falkirk in League One OFF following pitch inspection
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
League One clash between Dunfermline and Falkirk in doubt as pitch inspection arranged
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule
Elaine Miller exposed herself in Holyrood. Image: Shutterstock.
Sheep industry leaders seal partnership agreement

Editor's Picks

Most Commented