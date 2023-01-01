SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP ‘hardball’ threat to take education powers from councils

John Swinney threatened to strip school education from councils in his first budget as finance chief in an SNP government.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
January 1 2023, 12.02am Updated: January 1 2023, 9.46am
Photo of Calum Ross
John Swinney checks a copy of his 2007 budget before presenting it to MSPs.



The explosive revelation is contained in confidential Cabinet papers from 2007 that can be made public for the first time.

It comes as Mr Swinney continues to negotiate with councils on difficult budget settlements today. In Dundee, city leader John Alexander has already warned of cuts ahead.

Within months of the SNP first coming to power at Holyrood in 2007, Mr Swinney told his colleagues they could “centralise the delivery of school education”.

The threat to councils was to be made if a deal between local authorities and Alex Salmond’s minority government needed to be “forced through”.

Such a move would have decimated the nation’s 32 local authorities, which spend close to half of their revenue budgets on education.

One serious option would be to indicate that we plan to centralise the delivery of school education.

– John Swinney, 2007.

James Mitchell, professor of public policy at Edinburgh University, said the threat may just have been a sign of “inexperience and frustration”.

But he also described it as a “throw-back to the days of the Scottish Office under the Tories”.

Mr Swinney, who was North Tayside MSP at the time and now represents Perthshire North, went on to agree a “historic concordat” with council umbrella body Cosla in November 2007.

Under the agreement, councils agreed to delivery SNP manifesto pledges, such as freezing council tax, reducing class sizes and increasing pre-school provision.

John Swinney waits to deliver his 2007 budget to the Scottish Parliament. Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire

In return local authorities were given more flexibility through the removal of “ring-fenced” funding, and the power to keep all efficiency savings.

A few weeks before the concordat was signed, newly-released files show Mr Swinney warned his colleagues they may need to bully council chiefs into accepting the government’s terms.

‘Play hardball’

Ahead of a Cabinet meeting on October 16, 2007, the then finance minister wrote: “As a last resort… we may need to be prepared to play hardball with Cosla if a deal needs to be forced through.

“In that case… we may need to deploy some real threats.

“There would be a risk to doing so. It would clearly sour any new relationship.

“We would also have to be in a position to deliver on any threats.

“One such more serious option would be to indicate that we plan to centralise th delivery of school education and leave councils to deal with peripheral matters such as placing requests.”

In the paper, Mr Swinney also discussed how the settlement the Holyrood government had received from Westminster had been the “worst since devolution”.

It added: “It will make it much harder to secure a deal with local government to deliver many of our manifesto commitments.”

John Swinney in 2007. Image: David Cheskin/PA Wire

Details of Mr Swinney’s tactics have emerged amid a fresh row about SNP funding of councils, 15 years later.

The deputy first minister said in his budget speech last month that local authorities would receive an extra £570m, but Cosla said the the uplift was really worth £71m.

Expert analysis

Mr Mitchell highlighted the cross-party McIntosh report that was published just after the Scottish Parliament was established.

It promised a new era in relations between between central and local government, recommending a “parity of esteem” and “mutual respect”.

On Mr Swinney’s threat to strip councils of education powers, Prof Mitchell said: “While the 2007 concordat between Cosla and the Scottish Government was a step in the right direction, what we now see is that pre-devolution attitudes still existed.

“Tough negotiations are often necessary but threats of this kind are a throw-back to the days of the Scottish Office under the Tories.

“This threat may simply have been a sign of inexperience and frustration but it showed little understanding of the vital need for partnership in the provision of public services.

“The idea that centralisation can help close the educational attainment gap should by now be seen as counter-productive.

“Sadly, the SNP government pursues an approach to local democracy reminiscent of pre-devolution times.”

