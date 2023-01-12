Forth Ports freeport success ‘can transform Fife into major business hub’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forth Ports freeport success ‘can transform Fife into major business hub’

Rosyth’s MP Douglas Chapman has hailed plans to award the area green freeport status and said it will give Fife’s economy a massive boost.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 12 2023, 5.21pm Updated: January 13 2023, 9.56am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Douglas Chapman said a new freeport will be a huge boost for Fife.

The UK and Scottish governments are understood to have accepted a bid from Forth Ports which will allow businesses in the area to claim special tax breaks.

An announcement is expected imminently as Rishi Sunak travels to Scotland for his first meeting with Nicola Sturgeon north of the border since he became prime minister.

Mr Chapman said the successful Forth Ports application – which could create up to 7,000 new jobs – should bring “significant investment” to Fife.

‘Major driver’

The Dunfermline and West Fife MP told The Courier: “This long-awaited announcement is very welcome and could prove to be a major driver to our economy in West Fife with the likes of the Port of Rosyth benefiting from significant investment.

“We have all the ingredients to make Dunfermline and West Fife one of the most attractive places to start and grow a business, a family, and a successful, sustainable green economy.”

Rosyth was included in one of five separate bids fighting it out for two freeports slots in Scotland.

Rosyth is set to benefit from a new green freeport.

It’s understood an application by Cromarty Firth in the north of Scotland will be accepted as Aberdeen, Glasgow and Orkney all miss out.

Freeports are special economic zones where businesses receive tax breaks as an incentive for them to invest.

In Scotland, the new freeports will come with a “green” emphasis as firms are expected to ensure they remain environmentally friendly.

In Rosyth, it’s hoped the award will improve shipping logistics and help lead to the assembly of offshore wind and low carbon energy generation.

An extra 150 hectares of land are to be developed in Rosyth as part of the Forth Ports project.

‘Tax dodging schemes’

Green freeports have not been without their critics.

The Scottish Greens – who are in government with the SNP – have strongly opposed the agreement reached between Holyrood and Westminster.

Earlier this year, party MP Maggie Chapman branded them “tax dodging schemes” which could harm workers’ rights.

Fife Lib Dem MP Willie Rennie insisted firms operating within the freeport must still pay what they owe in taxes.

He said: “I hope that this deal can bring new jobs to Fife and help to invigorate our local economy.

“Both of Scotland’s governments must now deliver on their promises and make sure that this freeport is taxed fairly, delivers its green commitments and does not simply displace jobs from elsewhere.”

