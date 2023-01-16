Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patients in Tayside waiting more than three years for key diagnostic tests

Patients in Tayside are having to wait more than three and a half years for key diagnostic tests, according to new analysis.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 16 2023, 12.01am
Photo of Derek Healey
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf beside a map of Tayside and Fife with a chart showing waiting times
Health secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson

Official figures show people across the region are facing “shocking and shameful” waits to undergo routine screenings.

The longest recorded wait in Tayside last year was 196 weeks – around three years and nine months – for an upper endoscopy.

Another person had to wait 154 weeks – the equivalent of two years and 11 months – for a colonoscopy.

Both patients faced the longest wait time in Scotland for their type of procedure.

Meanwhile, patients in Fife had to wait 81 weeks for a colonoscopy and 78 weeks for a lower endoscopy respectively.

‘A ticking timebomb’

Scottish Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane described the figures as a “ticking timebomb”.

The NHS doctor warned patients lives are being put at risk on the watch of SNP health secretary Humza Yousaf.

Dr Sandesh Gulhane MSP. Image: Supplied

“These figures are shocking and shameful,” Dr Gulhane said.

“These diagnostic tests are potentially life-saving so it is vital patients undergo them as quickly as possible.

“It is scarcely believable that certain patients have been waiting almost five years for one of these tests.

“These deeply concerning issues are not confined to one health board either, the lengthy delays are occurring right across Scotland.

“Frankly there is a ticking timebomb within our NHS.

“Lives are literally on the line, especially if patients have been waiting years to be seen.”

Calls for health secretary to go

Dr Gulhane stressed that while the figures represent the most extreme waits, there is a general trend of patients waiting longer to undergo key diagnostic tests.

The Tory MSP called for Mr Yousaf to be sacked immediately.

“The number of patients waiting on a key diagnostic test has now soared past 150,000 under the stewardship of Humza Yousaf,” he added.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf at the A&E department in Ninewells Hospital. Image by Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Our own data project revealed the full scale of the problems facing local services.

After 600 days with Mr Yousaf in charge, the NHS has suffered a 30% fall in A&E performance, a near 28% increase in waiting lists and almost 10% fall in performance against cancer waiting time targets.

There has also been a more than 65% increase in delayed discharge and almost 30% rise in workforce vacancies.

Record-breaking failure

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie renewed her call for Mr Yousaf to go as she insisted his “record-breaking failure has left our NHS fighting for its life”.

“After 600 days in the job we have been left with a string of grim new records and the worst winter in NHS history,” she said.

“Things are getting worse, not better.”

Jackie Baillie MSP. Image: PA

But Mr Yousaf said the NHS is experiencing its most challenging winter yet and people “must recognise the enormous impact of the pandemic on our health service, and on non-emergency treatment”.

“We are determined to clear the backlog of planned care appointments caused by the pandemic and have set ambitious targets to ensure patients waiting too long are seen more quickly,” he said.

“Health boards have developed plans to increase capacity, workforce and activity.”

