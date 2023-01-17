GORDON BROWN: Kirkcaldy lecture will get to heart of health and poverty scandal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GORDON BROWN: Kirkcaldy lecture will get to heart of health and poverty scandal

By Gordon Brown, former UK Prime Minister
January 17 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 17 2023, 9.49am
Gordon Brown warns the NHS is under more strain because of deep health inequalities.
Scotland’s NHS will be unable to cope – and waiting lists will continue to be at record levels – unless we dramatically reduce the inequalities in Scotland that are causing poorer health among those on low incomes – and a higher demand for accident and emergency services, hospital beds, and prescriptions.

This evidence of intensified pressure on the NHS  emerges from the most up to date figures revealed later this week by Our Scottish Future’s new report on health inequalities.

It shows that men in the most deprived areas of Scotland not only live 14 years less but can expect to spend 33% of their lives in poor health.

Poorer women face similar problems. They live 11 years less than women from less deprived areas and spend 35% of their lives in poor health.

Poverty dictates life chances

That’s why one of the most important predictors to the life chance of a new-born child is where they were born.

For in stark contrast, both men and women in the least deprived areas spend less than half that time – 15% of their lives – in poor health.

Infant mortality is higher, drugs deaths and alcohol related deaths are higher, deaths from smoking are higher and, as this report warns, failure to deal with these inequalities costs Scotland £9 billion a year.

The case for action becomes stronger with every day the NHS crisis worsens.

Individuals living in the most deprived areas spend 22% longer in hospital per stay and require 72% more emergency bed days per head than individuals from the least deprived quintile and they have 66% more A&E attendances per head.

A total of 250,000 extra A&E attendances in the year, one in every six visits to A&E that could be avoided if we dealt with health inequalities.

Healthy eating matters. The poorest 10% of Scottish households need to spend over two-thirds of their disposable income on food.  But, in reality, the deprived areas of Scotland were 2.5 times less likely to have consumed a single portion of fruit and vegetable in the previous day compared with individuals in the least deprived quintiles.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Image: Ewan Bootman/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Exercise matters. Individuals living in the most deprived areas in Scotland were 1.7 times less likely to have met the daily activity guidelines compared with those living in the least deprived areas.

As thousands wait for their appointments and thousands more queue to get through to GP surgeries, the NHS urgently needs more investment and fair remuneration for its hard working nurses, ambulance workers, and staff.

And this needs to be matched with a strategy to end health inequalities which disfigure our country and cut short too many lives.

Kirkcaldy lecture

On Wednesday in Kirkcaldy at the first Adam Smith lecture of the year Sir Michael Marmot, one of the world’s great writers of the social determinants of health equity, will outline ways to reduce the health equity gap.

Several towns, cities, and regions across the UK have already declared themselves Marmot Cities and developed their own plans to complement action on health with action on education, housing, transport, and employment that address the widespread inequality in opportunity and outcome.

Last year, Our Scottish Future recommended creating a Marmot City Network to be headquartered in Scotland which would share expertise Fife and Tayside could become Marmot regions.

The case for action becomes stronger with every day the NHS crisis worsens.

How you can attend the lecture

You can sign up to hear Sir Michael Marmot speak in Kirkcaldy at St Bryce’s Church at 7pm Wednesday when I will interview him about his call for action.

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/501896916187

