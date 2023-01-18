How two Dundee mums overcame drug addiction at mother and baby recovery home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

How two Dundee mums overcame drug addiction at mother and baby recovery home

By Rachel Amery
January 18 2023, 4.53pm Updated: January 19 2023, 10.03am
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Two Dundee mums have told how they broke years of drug addiction while getting help to keep their young children close in a life-changing recovery centre in the city.

The women, Natasha Monaghan and Steph Fox, had battled with drugs including heroin.

They got the help they needed at Aberlour Mother and Child Recovery Home, which opened in Dundee at the end of last year.

Staff at the centre support women through recovery with children up to five years of age.

It’s designed to encourage drug users to seek help without the real fear of losing their child to care elsewhere.

Natasha’s story

Natasha Monaghan, 35, had been addicted to drugs since she was 13 and started injecting heroin as young as 15.

When she found out last year she was pregnant with her daughter, she was determined to get clean.

She wouldn’t have been able to do it if she had her 30-day-old daughter Mirren taken away from her.

Ms Monaghan, originally from Arbroath, said too many people she knows took drugs.

Speaking to The Courier, she said: “I have been addicted to drugs for most of my life.

“I was young and with my mates and we started recreationally taking highs but after so many years, what goes up must come down.

Natasha Monaghan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“But by then I was so far into it and I realised I was stuck.”

She said she “hated” doing heroin and resisted peer pressure to inject it for two years before giving in.

She had to give up another daughter 10 years ago and said she didn’t want to make the same mistake.

Prams at the mother and child home in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

That is when her support worker suggested she move into the new mother and child home – created in a neighbourhood she used to go to score drugs – so she could recover from her addiction while also being a parent to baby Mirren.

She moved in on December 7 last year and has not taken drugs since.

Ms Monaghan said: “If I had left hospital without her, I would have caved back into drugs.

“I couldn’t go and live in the same estate with the same dealers and the same users.

“My family home is only 15 minutes away, which is good to know, but I needed to know I was somewhere safe and relaxing where there were no drugs.

“Now I have a normal mother-daughter relationship, it is how it should be.

“And I couldn’t do that where I was.”

Steph’s story

Steph Fox, 31, made a promise to get clean after her mum died.

She had turned to drugs when an ex partner was using them.

Steph Fox has not touched any drugs since going into the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I started using crack cocaine at first and then moved onto heroin,” she said.

“I was injecting at least four to five times a day, I would inject in my groin, and I ended up living on the streets.”

She moved from her home in Portsmouth after her mum died to be nearer to her dad who lives in Dundee.

But she was still trying to get a hold of drugs on her paydays.

When daughter Moya was born last year she was put into foster care – which led Ms Fox to turn back to drugs.

She said: “When I was in hospital I had the motivation because Moya was there with me.

Steph Fox. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“But then she was taken off me and put in foster care.

“When my social worker dropped me off at my house, I went straight off to get drugs because I didn’t have her with me.

“I was so depressed and miserable without her.”

She came to the mother and child house on December 5, and hasn’t had drugs since.

Ms Fox said: “I can now do the things with Maya that I used to do with my mum, and I am so glad to have the opportunity to do that.

“It is great to be living with the other mums too because we have things in common, we can relate to each other and speak to each other.”

Hope for reducing drug deaths

The mother and baby house is located in Cowan Grove and can house up to four women and their children under the age of five.

Each mother is given their own en-suite bedroom and they will have everything they need to look after their child – including a play room and cots in the bedroom.

Toys in the playroom at the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Scottish Government drugs policy minister Angela Constance visited the home on Wednesday to officially open the centre.

“Keeping mothers and their children together can enhance the effectiveness of treatment and lessen any harmful impact on children,” she said.

Drugs Policy Minister Angela Constance cuts the ribbon at the new home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

SallyAnn Kelly, chief executive of Aberlour, said: “Too many women with these issues were previously refusing to engage with support agencies for fear of their children being removed and taken into care.

“The house will help to improve outcomes for these women and children, reduce deaths of mothers with problem drug use, avoid family breakdown and increase the likelihood of children ebing cared for by their parents.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Black Rood: Where is the lost Crown Jewel of Scotland?
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'Radical' Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundonians have their say on gender reform after local MSP's remarks about 'exploring' allowing…
3
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Ruaridh McConnachie's still a long way from a Scotland cap,…
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Some of the projects will see derelict areas redeveloped and new buildings created (Alamy/PA)
Scottish Government invests £27m in regeneration projects
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee's five-year plan to turn around tragic drug deaths record
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his Secreatary of State for Scotland Alister Jack over his shoulder
KEVIN PRINGLE: UK government has made a political mistake blocking gender reform bill

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side
The A90 near Inchture.
Disruption on A90 as work near Inchture causes road closures
Natasha Monaghan has not taken any drugs since she went to the mother and child home. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Missing Kirkcaldy man found safe and well after growing concern

Editor's Picks

Most Commented