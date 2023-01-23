Nicola Sturgeon brands Waid Academy classroom assault ‘sickening’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon brands Waid Academy classroom assault ‘sickening’

The first minister said she had watched shocking footage of the attack which took place at Waid Academy in Anstruther last week.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 23 2023, 1.32pm Updated: January 24 2023, 9.56am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.

Nicola Sturgeon has strongly condemned an “appalling and sickening” video of a classroom attack on a schoolgirl in Fife.

The first minister said she had watched shocking footage of the horrendous assault which took place at Waid Academy in Anstruther last week.

The disturbing video, which The Courier chose not to publish, showed a girl hitting the 14-year-old victim before pulling her to the floor, punching her on the arm, and kicking her on the head.

Fears for the safety of pupils at Waid Academy were raised after it emerged another boy was knocked unconscious in a fight on the same day.

Ms Sturgeon was first quizzed on the horrific classroom attack during First Minister’s Questions last week where it was branded an “ugly scene”.

She committed to seeking out the footage and seeing it for herself.

Waid Academy has been rocked by multiple violent incidents. ImageL: DC Thomson.

At a media briefing today, the SNP leader confirmed she had seen the video and branded all forms of bullying as “unacceptable”.

She told The Courier: “I have watched the video from Waid Academy, and it is appalling and sickening.

“Bullying and violence is unacceptable whether it’s in a school, after the school day when pupils are on their way home, or frankly in any walk of life.”

On Friday, we revealed at least 70 public pages on social media sites had been set up for cyberbullying in Tayside and Fife.

Hundreds of bullying cases were recorded across Fife last year.

The first minister said violent incidents in school may now be more visible than they were in the past due to how easily they can be filmed.

‘Significant concern’

But she said bullying in Scotland’s schools is a “significant concern” and said her government will keep working with councils in charge of education to stamp it out.

She said: “We’ll continue to talk to local authorities about how we best support them to discharge their responsibilities.

“I think everybody across the country wants to see as much as possible done.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Nicola Sturgeon condemned a horrific classroom assault in Fife. Image: PA.
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented