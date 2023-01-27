Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn is facing a backlash after one of his party colleagues wrote directly to the Tories over concerns with Nicola Sturgeon’s gender law reforms.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
January 27 2023, 3.28pm Updated: January 27 2023, 4.04pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.
SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn. Image: DC Thomson.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn is facing a backlash after one of his party colleagues wrote directly to the Tories over concerns with Nicola Sturgeon’s gender law reforms.

Dr Lisa Cameron suggested Tory Scottish Secretary Alister Jack could “intervene” despite leading SNP figures – including the first minister – insisting the UK Government’s intervention undermined devolution.

Mr Flynn, who grew up in Dundee and Angus, supports his party’s reforms which aim to make it easier for transgender people to self-identify.

But they caused a major row and splits in the party.

Dr Lisa Cameron. Image: Chris Austin/DC Thomson.

Tensions over the laws were inflamed again this week after it emerged a rapist who now identifies as a woman had been temporarily placed in a female prison.

The first minister assured MSPs that Isla Bryson, who was previously called Adam Graham, would not stay there despite no longer identifying as a man.

‘Growing gulf within SNP’

Despite the potential embarrassing move by one of his own colleagues, Mr Flynn would not speak publicly about whether action will be taken.

The Scottish Tories – who oppose the reforms – claimed Mr Flynn had “gone into hiding”.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “The convicted rapist Isla Bryson should never have been near a women-only prison.

“It shows the frightening consequences of the SNP rushing through bad law at breakneck speed.

“Stephen Flynn has now gone into hiding.

“That could be because there is a growing gulf within the SNP over gender reform, with his own MPs urging the UK Government to intervene.”

In her letter to Mr Jack, which was reported by the Daily Record, Dr Cameron said: “I have been asked to write to you by a number of my constituents who are concerned regarding the impact of gender-self ID on equality rights for women in Scotland and across the UK.

Alister Jack stepped in to block the gender reforms. Image: Shutterstock.

“They wish the UK Government to intervene to prevent this.”

She added: “This is an extremely sensitive matter, and I would be hopeful that a resolution can be found that addresses my constituents’ concerns whilst not undermining the devolution settlement.”

An SNP source told the Daily Record: “SNP MPs should be focused on defending the Scottish Parliament from the latest attack by the UK Government, not egging on Alister Jack as he oversteps the mark.”

Mr Flynn declined to make any comment when approached.

Editor's Picks

