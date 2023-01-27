Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn ‘hiding’ after party MP ignites gender reform row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn is facing a backlash after one of his party colleagues wrote directly to the Tories over concerns with Nicola Sturgeon’s gender law reforms.

Dr Lisa Cameron suggested Tory Scottish Secretary Alister Jack could “intervene” despite leading SNP figures – including the first minister – insisting the UK Government’s intervention undermined devolution.

Mr Flynn, who grew up in Dundee and Angus, supports his party’s reforms which aim to make it easier for transgender people to self-identify.

But they caused a major row and splits in the party.

Tensions over the laws were inflamed again this week after it emerged a rapist who now identifies as a woman had been temporarily placed in a female prison.

The first minister assured MSPs that Isla Bryson, who was previously called Adam Graham, would not stay there despite no longer identifying as a man.

‘Growing gulf within SNP’

Despite the potential embarrassing move by one of his own colleagues, Mr Flynn would not speak publicly about whether action will be taken.

The Scottish Tories – who oppose the reforms – claimed Mr Flynn had “gone into hiding”.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “The convicted rapist Isla Bryson should never have been near a women-only prison.

“It shows the frightening consequences of the SNP rushing through bad law at breakneck speed.

“Stephen Flynn has now gone into hiding.

“That could be because there is a growing gulf within the SNP over gender reform, with his own MPs urging the UK Government to intervene.”

In her letter to Mr Jack, which was reported by the Daily Record, Dr Cameron said: “I have been asked to write to you by a number of my constituents who are concerned regarding the impact of gender-self ID on equality rights for women in Scotland and across the UK.

“They wish the UK Government to intervene to prevent this.”

She added: “This is an extremely sensitive matter, and I would be hopeful that a resolution can be found that addresses my constituents’ concerns whilst not undermining the devolution settlement.”

An SNP source told the Daily Record: “SNP MPs should be focused on defending the Scottish Parliament from the latest attack by the UK Government, not egging on Alister Jack as he oversteps the mark.”

Mr Flynn declined to make any comment when approached.