Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife schoolgirl praised for speaking out after bus assault

Local politicians have rallied around a 12-year-old girl who bravely laid bare her bullying ordeal in The Courier.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 27 2023, 6.10pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Kaylynn Donald, 12, with her mother Vicky. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Kaylynn Donald, 12, with her mother Vicky. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Local politicians have rallied around a 12-year-old girl who bravely laid bare her bullying ordeal in The Courier.

Kaylynn Donald was filmed being hit and kicked repeatedly as she travelled home from Bell Baxter High School in Cupar.

It is the latest violent incident caught on video following a shocking classroom assault at Waid Academy in Anstruther.

Kaylynn chose to share her story to help ensure “it doesn’t happen to as many people as it’s happening to now and the bullies don’t keep getting away with it”.

Now the inspiring youngster has won cross-party support from a number of local political figures.

Call to action

Mid Scotland and Fife Labour MSP Claire Baker said Kaylynn’s decision to tell her story must be a call to action for the Scottish Government and school bosses.

“Kaylynn has suffered a horrific attack and has shown bravery in sharing her experience,” she said.

Claire Baker MSP
Claire Baker MSP. Image: Kim Cessford

“We are hearing too many reports of violent assaults and systematic bullying in schools, and the severity of these incidents must not fall on deaf ears.

“Schools must be supportive learning environments and no one should feel at risk of verbal or physical assault at school or online.”

Zero tolerance

Conservative MSP Liz Smith, who represents the same region, agreed it is “incredibly brave” of Kaylynn to tell her story.

She said: “The appalling bullying that she endured has shocked us all and so I applaud Kaylynn, her family and The Courier for being prepared to confront the perpetrators head on.

“None of us should sit back and accept this situation.

“We all have a responsibility to work together to stop the bullies in their tracks and ensure there is zero tolerance of this type of behaviour.”

Liz Smith, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Ms Smith taught economics and modern studies in school before entering politics.

She added: “When youngsters go off to school they should feel safe on the journeys to and from school and on the campus itself.

“Kaylynn’s story, and that of other recent bullying incidents in some Fife schools, tells us that is very far from the reality for too many young people.”

Sending a message

North East Fife Liberal Democrat MSP Willie Rennie praised the youngster for the impact her actions will have on other schoolchildren.

Willie Rennie MSP. Image: Ewan Boothman.

He said: “Kaylynn deserves the appreciation not just from politicians but from other pupils at Bell Baxter, and indeed all schools, for speaking out.

“It sends a clear message to the bullies that you will never win and you will be called out.”

Education Secretary condemns violence

SNP Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, who also represents Dunfermline constituency in Fife, also spoke out about violence.

“Any form of violence and bullying has no place in our schools,” she said in an interview with BBC Radio Scotland on Friday.

“That is unacceptable and any case is one too many.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville. Image: PA.

“While it is for schools and councils as the employers to decide on action in individual cases, we do need to work together – national government, local government and the unions to ensure we are providing a space where children and young people feel safe and supported in their lessons each and every day.”

She said it was “concerning” to teachers were discouraged from reporting incidents and hoped local authorities would take the issue “exceptionally seriously.”

