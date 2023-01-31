Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Dundee say they will not stop fighting to have their voices heard, despite three years passing since the UK formally left the European Union.

Dundee and Angus Independence Group arranged a demo in City Square with musicians and speakers, including from former Fife MP Stephen Gethins.

In 2016, 60% of Dundonians voted to remain in the EU.

Jane Philip from the group said: “This is to keep the issue at the forefront of people’s minds and to make sure our voices are heard.

“We are not just accepting this and going away, we want to make our feelings known – we didn’t vote for this.”

She said businesses, farmers, fisheries and students are some of the groups who are most impacted by the “hammering” effects of Brexit.

Ms Philip added: “We can’t keep our staff in the NHS because so many left to go back to the EU after Brexit.

“These staff shortages are happening in care homes and hospitality as well.

“It is hitting us in so many different ways.”

Elsewhere, Yes Perth hosted a free screening of the film Stone of Destiny, followed by a torchlight procession.

Members of Yes Kirriemuir held a candlelit vigil with music and street stalls in the Town Square.

‘Unmitigated disaster’

In the 2016 referendum 52% of people across the UK voted to leave the EU.

But in Scotland 62% of people voted to stay in the EU, and no area in Scotland had a majority leave result.

Recent surveys on the topic have consistently shown more than half of Scots support being in the EU.

Support for wanting to leave has fallen as low as 25% in one poll.

And a new Ipsos poll shows 45% of people across the UK think Brexit is going worse than they expected, up sharply from 28% in June 2021.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn marked the date by attacking Brexit as an “unmitigated disaster” based on “snake oil” promises.

Mr Flynn said: “The past three years show Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster for the UK economy, public services and the cost of living.

“It has cost billions, reduced trade, squeezed growth, hammered household incomes – and provided none of the so-called benefits that were promised.”

PM on the ‘successes’ of Brexit

Despite the low public support, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talked up the opportunities of leaving the EU.

In a statement, Mr Sunak, who voted Leave in 2016, said: “In the three years since leaving the EU, we’ve made huge strides in harnessing the freedoms unlocked by Brexit to tackle generational challenges.

“Whether leading Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, striking trade deals with over 70 countries or taking back control of our borders, we’ve forged a path as an independent nation with confidence.

“And in my first 100 days as prime minister, that momentum hasn’t slowed – we’re cutting red tape for businesses, levelling up through our freeports, and designing our own, fairer farming system to protect the British countryside.”