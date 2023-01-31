Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU

By Rachel Amery
January 31 2023, 6.42pm Updated: January 31 2023, 7.11pm
An anti-Brexit rally was held in Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.

Anti-Brexit campaigners in Dundee say they will not stop fighting to have their voices heard, despite three years passing since the UK formally left the European Union.

Dundee and Angus Independence Group arranged a demo in City Square with musicians and speakers, including from former Fife MP Stephen Gethins.

In 2016, 60% of Dundonians voted to remain in the EU.

Jane Philip from the group said: “This is to keep the issue at the forefront of people’s minds and to make sure our voices are heard.

An anti-Brexit rally at Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.

“We are not just accepting this and going away, we want to make our feelings known – we didn’t vote for this.”

She said businesses, farmers, fisheries and students are some of the groups who are most impacted by the “hammering” effects of Brexit.

Ms Philip added: “We can’t keep our staff in the NHS because so many left to go back to the EU after Brexit.

The anti-Brexit rally at Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.

“These staff shortages are happening in care homes and hospitality as well.

“It is hitting us in so many different ways.”

Elsewhere, Yes Perth hosted a free screening of the film Stone of Destiny, followed by a torchlight procession.

Members of Yes Kirriemuir held a candlelit vigil with music and street stalls in the Town Square.

An anti-Brexit rally was held in Dundee City Square. Image: Paul Reid.

‘Unmitigated disaster’

In the 2016 referendum 52% of people across the UK voted to leave the EU.

But in Scotland 62% of people voted to stay in the EU, and no area in Scotland had a majority leave result.

Recent surveys on the topic have consistently shown more than half of Scots support being in the EU.

Support for wanting to leave has fallen as low as 25% in one poll.

And a new Ipsos poll shows 45% of people across the UK think Brexit is going worse than they expected, up sharply from 28% in June 2021.

The SNP’s Westminster leader Stephen Flynn marked the date by attacking Brexit as an “unmitigated disaster” based on “snake oil” promises.

Stephen Flynn MP, the SNP’s Westminster leader. Image: Scott Baxter.

Mr Flynn said: “The past three years show Brexit has been an unmitigated disaster for the UK economy, public services and the cost of living.

“It has cost billions, reduced trade, squeezed growth, hammered household incomes – and provided none of the so-called benefits that were promised.”

PM on the ‘successes’ of Brexit

Despite the low public support, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak talked up the opportunities of leaving the EU.

In a statement, Mr Sunak, who voted Leave in 2016, said: “In the three years since leaving the EU, we’ve made huge strides in harnessing the freedoms unlocked by Brexit to tackle generational challenges.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Image: Oli Scarff/Shutterstock.

“Whether leading Europe’s fastest vaccine rollout, striking trade deals with over 70 countries or taking back control of our borders, we’ve forged a path as an independent nation with confidence.

“And in my first 100 days as prime minister, that momentum hasn’t slowed – we’re cutting red tape for businesses, levelling up through our freeports, and designing our own, fairer farming system to protect the British countryside.”

