Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife MP Neale Hanvey has launched a bid at Westminster to have powers transferred to the Scottish Parliament to hold a new independence vote.

Mr Hanvey’s plan is backed by SNP MPs Douglas Chapman, Joanna Cherry and Angus MacNeil.

He wants to amend the legislation which governs devolution, but it would still need to be approved at the UK Parliament, which appears unlikely.

“It is the people of Scotland who are sovereign, not Westminster,” the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP said.

“The question of whether the ancient nation of Scotland should be an independent country once again continues to be the subject of much debate, clearly indicating that the matter is far from settled.

“Of course, it is entirely proper that any country should continually consider such matters because Scotland will only become independent, as and when, a majority of the people of Scotland choose that path.

“Yet this requires a democratic mechanism that is constitutional and satisfies international legal precedent.”

Bill ‘will not favour either side’

Mr Hanvey said his Scotland (Self-Determination) Bill would meet those constitutional and legal tests.

The Bill says the power to legislate for a referendum may only be used where the Scottish public demonstrates support – and it could not be held sooner than seven years after a previous vote.

He said the proposed legislation “favours neither one side or the other” in the independence debate but “seeks to codify the Scottish people’s right to choose their own constitutional future”.

He added that the support of his former SNP colleagues was “warmly welcome”.

The Bill was listed for a second reading on March 24, but it is unlikely to make further progress due to lack of parliamentary time

The SNP was approached for comment.