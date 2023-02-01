Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers

Neale Hanvey wants to amend devolution laws, but it would still need to be approved at the UK Parliament.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 1 2023, 5.45pm Updated: February 1 2023, 6.53pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.

Fife MP Neale Hanvey has launched a bid at Westminster to have powers transferred to the Scottish Parliament to hold a new independence vote.

Mr Hanvey’s plan is backed by SNP MPs Douglas Chapman, Joanna Cherry and Angus MacNeil.

He wants to amend the legislation which governs devolution, but it would still need to be approved at the UK Parliament, which appears unlikely.

“It is the people of Scotland who are sovereign, not Westminster,” the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP said.

An independence rally in Arbroath. Image: Gareth Jennings.

“The question of whether the ancient nation of Scotland should be an independent country once again continues to be the subject of much debate, clearly indicating that the matter is far from settled.

“Of course, it is entirely proper that any country should continually consider such matters because Scotland will only become independent, as and when, a majority of the people of Scotland choose that path.

“Yet this requires a democratic mechanism that is constitutional and satisfies international legal precedent.”

Bill ‘will not favour either side’

Mr Hanvey said his Scotland (Self-Determination) Bill would meet those constitutional and legal tests.

The Bill says the power to legislate for a referendum may only be used where the Scottish public demonstrates support – and it could not be held sooner than seven years after a previous vote.

He said the proposed legislation “favours neither one side or the other” in the independence debate but “seeks to codify the Scottish people’s right to choose their own constitutional future”.

He added that the support of his former SNP colleagues was “warmly welcome”.

The Bill was listed for a second reading on March 24, but it is unlikely to make further progress due to lack of parliamentary time

The SNP was approached for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
2
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Manager of fire-hit Perth hotel taking legal action against owner
3
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Troon Avenue murder trial told victims’ DNA and blood found on condom and hammer
4
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Broughty Ferry lollipop lady and Carnoustie friend set to appear on Bargain Hunt
5
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Teenage girl ‘shaken’ after being assaulted by man in Dundee
6
Rosyth resident Mary MacLeod at her grandparents' grave. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife woman distraught after three-month fight with funeral director over headstone error
7
small boy looking at laptop.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn
8
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the…
9
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
5 major questions posed by Dundee United’s deadline day damp squib
10
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s

More from The Courier

Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Liam Fox on 'Asghar Out' protests, Tony Watt exit and Dundee United's transfer window
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
St Johnstone got win at Motherwell with best 90 minute display of the season,…
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Six Nations: Richie Gray has fond memories of 2021 and is relishing the challenge…
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Perth side produce their most complete performance of…
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Dundee United fans in 'Asghar Out' protest as timid Tangerines go bottom with Kilmarnock…
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Homes and Carnoustie Leisure Centre evacuated due to gas leak
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Wednesday court round-up — Footballer on a high and head stamp thugs
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Angus Council financial health placed on critical list ahead of new budget
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Workers including Dundee firefighters protest against 'anti-union agenda'
Independence supporters at a rally in Arbroath.
Campaign credited for November lamb price lift

Editor's Picks

Most Commented