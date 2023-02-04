Dundee and Fife council chiefs warn of tax rises and service cuts after ‘inadequate’ budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee and Fife council chiefs warn of tax rises and service cuts after ‘inadequate’ budget

Even 5% council tax rise won't be enough to cover the gaps, experts warn.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 4 2023, 5.00am Updated: February 4 2023, 1.59pm
Photo of Derek Healey
Even 5% council tax rise won't be enough to cover the gaps, experts warn.

Council chiefs have issued a desperate plea over a “crisis” in local government following a “completely inadequate” Scottish Government budget.

Fife Council leader David Ross wrote to MSPs to warn authorities will be “unable to continue to provide basic service levels” over the next three years under current plans.

His administration faces a financial black hole equivalent to 750 full time staff members by 2023-24 and will need to raises taxes and cut services to balance the books.

Meanwhile, Dundee City Council leader John Alexander described the current financial outlook as “extremely challenging” and said bosses are effectively “working to make the least worst decisions at this point”.

Even 5% council tax rise won’t be enough

It comes as new analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies finds authorities face real-terms cuts to funding even if they increase council tax by 5% in each of the next two years.

A 5% rise would add around £140 to the average band D tax bill.

Mr Ross said: “The proposed local government finance settlement for the coming year is completely inadequate even to maintain current service levels let alone address emerging or unmet needs such as improving social care, tackling child poverty or addressing the challenges of climate change.

Councillor David Ross.

“This follows more than a decade of cuts to local government funding, restrictions and ringfencing of budgets.

“The next three years, based on the funding proposals of the Scottish Government, will see councils unable to continue to provide basic service levels.”

‘Significant’ cuts and tax rises

Fife Council has already identified around £26 million in savings for the coming year.

But that still leaves a budget gap of £11.5 million, rising to £33 million in 2024-25 and £54 million the following year.

Mr Ross said closing the gap “will require significant cuts to services or rises in council tax and will leave little or nothing available to meet new or emerging needs”.

Pensioners receive a bill. Image: Shutterstock

A leaked document from the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities warned on Thursday that councils face shortfalls equivalent to 7,100 full time staff members over the next financial year.

Perth and Kinross, Dundee and Angus all refused to disclose the details they provided to Cosla before their own budget meetings in the coming weeks.

But an emergency gathering of leaders on Friday agreed the government’s expectations “cannot be met unless additional necessary resources are provided”.

Dundee council chief concerned

Dundee council boss John Alexander said his administration is focused on this year’s budget and has yet to consider the years ahead.

“These figures are officer projections of what could happen,” he said.

Council leader John Alexander. Picture by Alan Richardson.

“They obviously illustrate the scale of concern but not necessarily how everything will land.

“Budgets are decided upon by politicians, not officers, and these figures don’t necessarily represent what councillors would do.”

‘Absolutely correct’ to note challenges

The Scottish Government’s budget began its passage through Holyrood on Thursday.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, Nicola Sturgeon said it is “absolutely correct” to note the difficulty facing local and central governments.

She said that if opposition leaders want more money to go to councils “then that is a legitimate proposal to make”.

But she added they must explain what other areas should lose out because the cash “would have to come from the National Health Service, the police budget, or other budgets”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

The Stooshie politics podcast. Image by DC Thomson design.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Brexit, budgets and NHS Tayside pressure
Neale Hanvey argued for the power switch at Westminster. Image: Supplied.
Fife MP launches Westminster bid for independence referendum powers
4
Workers across Scotland are striking today. Image: PA.
Who's on strike across Scotland and what do they want?
Nicola Sturgeon/Alex Salmond
ANDREW LIDDLE: Sturgeon memoir may have Salmond for its villain but there's little else…
2
Tracking the spread of Covid-19
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Key Covid-19 demographics
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Health chiefs block NHS Tayside from scaling back surgery to mask financial woes
Brexit: Protestors in Dundee, Perth and Angus mark three years since leaving the EU
protester holding a placard which reads 'Westminster: don't block Scottish gender reform bill'.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Scottish Government can still strike up gender reform peace talks - and…
Number of children in temporary housing soars in Fife

Most Read

1
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
2
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
3
Police at Kinnoull Hill after the body was found. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Police confirm identity of body discovered at Perth beauty spot
4
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Dundee’s Kingsway to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
5
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
6
Man found injured near Douglas Medical Centere in Dundee
Probe as man found injured on Dundee street
7
Farah Al-Nuaimi appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Jealous wife tried to set fire to husband in Dundee flat
8
Ernest Nicolson has been missing from Dunfermline since Friday. Image: Police Scotland.
Police appeal for missing Dunfermline man
9
Paul Brown admitted the terrifying crime on the banks of Loch Tummel.
Jekyll and Hyde brute jailed for nearly drowning wife in Perthshire loch
10
Rannoch Road, Perth. Image: Google Street View.
Police probe after man acted aggressively towards public in Perth street

More from The Courier

Pars boss James McPake. Image: Craig Brown.
James McPake hails 'team performance' from Dunfermline and gives update on Rhys Breen injury
Arbroath boss Dick Campbell is ready to fight for survival. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell insists Arbroath are up for Championship survival fight ahead of Cove Rangers…
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer was frustrated at his side's 1-1 draw at Hamilton. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on Hamilton frustration as he explains Zach Robinson and Luke…
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray reveals Connor McBride pep talk as goal hero proves…
The Pars celebrate. Image: Craig Brown.
Dunfermline v Montrose verdict: Key moments and star men as Pars get back to…
Ryan Edwards trudges off. Image: SNS
Dundee United verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Ryan Edwards sees…
Police were called to Kinnoull Street in Perth on Friday evening. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital after being struck by bus in Perth
Dundee striker Kwame Thomas battles with the Hamilton backline. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
Dundee Verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Hamilton hold out for…
Arbroath hosted Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Arbroath v Raith Rovers verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Kirkcaldy side battle…
Firefighters were called to the blaze on Saturday afternoon. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fire services tackle blaze at Glenrothes home

Editor's Picks

Most Commented