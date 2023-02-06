Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out ‘balanced’ budget despite ‘perfect storm’ warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Nicola Sturgeon expects Dundee to set out ‘balanced’ budget despite ‘perfect storm’ warning

The city’s SNP leader John Alexander fears tough choices lie ahead on taxes and service cuts.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 6 2023, 2.45pm Updated: February 6 2023, 2.54pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.

Nicola Sturgeon expects local authorities like Dundee to make “balanced decisions” in their budgets despite warnings from the city’s SNP council chief about tax rises and service cuts.

Council leader John Alexander earlier said his administration is braced for a “perfect storm” with high inflation, increasing wage demands and soaring energy prices.

He said there will be “no quick fixes” to Dundee’s economic woes and told residents their council tax will have to go up so an £18 million blackhole can be plugged.

Mr Alexander also told locals council-run buildings will be forced to shut in order to bring down overheads and stave off further tax hikes.

Council leader John Alexander. Picture by Alan Richardson.

On Monday, the first minister admitted local government chief’s face “difficult” choices due to high inflation, but insisted they would be helped by extra cash.

Ms Sturgeon told The Courier: “Council budgets, the overall local government settlement, will go up by £570 million next year.

“Now we live in a time of high inflation, that means these decisions are difficult for local authorities, but I would expect all local authorities to take decisions that are in the interest of the local community.

“John Alexander is a first-class leader of Dundee City Council, and I know that council will take its budget decisions carefully and in the interests of the people they represent.”

It was warned Scotland’s local authorities face a real-term cut to funding even if council tax is increased by as much as 5% due to current economic pressures.

It was warned Dundee will face cuts. Image: DC Thomson.

Councils have been put under even more pressure by workers across various sectors who are going on strike due to demands for better wages in the wake of the cost-of-living crisis.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has repeatedly insisted his party will not be able to give local governments more money without cuts being implemented in other areas.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra claimed councils were “staring down the barrel at savage cuts” and said local authority budgets were in “chaos”.

Setting out his warning to locals on Sunday, Mr Alexander said it was “not his job to sugarcoat reality” as he laid bare the tough situation facing Dundee.

He said ring-fenced funding to protect health, education and social care equates to around two-thirds of the council’s budget, giving little room for manoeuvre.

‘Huge challenges’

Mr Alexander wrote: “The council, like every public sector body, is facing huge challenges including the effects of inflation, wage increases, escalating energy costs and economic headwinds.

“The council has a legal obligation to balance its budget and we cannot borrow more money to fund a hole in the budget.

“In order to minimise council tax increase, it means we need to reduce costs elsewhere.

“My job is to do the best for the city I love. It is not to ignore reality or sugarcoat the challenges.

“That sometimes means making unpopular decisions that are, ultimately, in the long-term interests of the city.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Knicker-knocker stole pants from Arbroath washing lines to dress blow-up sex doll
2
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
3
The addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course has been met with fury online.
St Andrews golf chiefs respond to Swilcan Bridge furore after patio-style paving added
7
4
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
5
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Billy Thomson tributes paid after Dundee United Hall of Fame goalkeeper dies aged 64
6
The M&Co store in Broughty Ferry
Tayside and Fife jobs lost as M&Co to close all stores 
7
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Man, 39, charged after car lands on roof in Fife crash
8
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Controversial retail boss Mike Ashley in talks to buy Dundee Overgate
9
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Fife fiend who blamed identical brother for vile images is jailed
10
Police closed the road while emergency responders dealt with the incident on Hayfield Road in Kirkcaldy
‘Babbling’ drug-driver caused pile-up outside Kirkcaldy hospital

More from The Courier

The Fife eco cemetery would be in Elie
Fife funeral director submits plans for the East Neuk's first eco-cemetery
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Golf stars join backlash over Swilcan Bridge paving
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
LEE WILKIE: Billy Thomson was a big name but was never 'big time' -…
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Culross: Journeying back in time to the 'Outlander' village renowned as one of Scotland's…
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent 'sexually-motivated' texts to former patient hits out
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Fife Council probes Swilcan Bridge 'patio' planning permission
Jury directed to find Andrew Innes guilty of Troon Avenue double murder
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Predatory 'monster' in Valentine's Day sex attack on Dundee schoolgirl
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Wee Red Town's story told in Felicity's Kirrie phone kiosk art gallery exhibition
Nicola Sturgeon said councils were being given more money. Image: PA.
Two Perth Grammar pupils assaulted in woods near school

Editor's Picks

Most Commented