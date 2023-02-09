Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anger in Perthshire at long road of failure to upgrade the A9

The decision to delay the A9 dualling upgrade even further has been a hammer a blow to campaigners and residents.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 9 2023, 5.00pm Updated: February 9 2023, 5.21pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The 2025 target date for the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is "no longer achievable". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
The 2025 target date for the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness is "no longer achievable". Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The decision to delay the A9 dualling upgrade even further has been a hammer a blow to campaigners and residents.

SNP veteran Fergus Ewing is among those to hit out at his own government’s failure to meet the promised deadline.

And he’s not alone.

Murdo Fraser, Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP, said the delay is a “betrayal of communities along the A9 in Perthshire and the Highlands” and a “danger to motorists”.

SNP transport minister Jenny Gilruth confirmed the target to dual the route between Perth and Inverness by 2025 was “simply no longer achievable” due to economic pressures.

Nicola Sturgeon was challenged on the issue at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, where she said the government is “firmly committed” to completing the project.

‘Betrayal of communities’

Highland SNP veteran Fergus Ewing slammed his own party for the delays and called for a parliamentary inquiry into the handling of the issue.

Ms Gilruth announced a bid to upgrade the Tomatin-Moy section in the Highlands has been rejected over high costs and will have to go out to tender again.

The Scottish Government has yet to confirm a revised completion date for the project.

Doubt has also been cast over the full dualling of the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness.

Mid-Scotland and Fife MSP Murdo Fraser. Image: PA. 

Mr Fraser said: “The SNP Government’s failure to make progress with dualling the A9, and Nicola Sturgeon’s admission that there’s no immediate prospect of any, is now literally a matter of life and death.

“Last year 12 people lost their lives on single carriageway sections of the A9. More will die this year, and next, and the one after, as this SNP promise is not delivered.

“More than a decade after the promise that the whole road would be upgraded, just ten miles out of 80 have been completed – and now there’s not even a timetable or a plan for the rest of this vital road safety project.

“It’s a betrayal of communities along the A9 in Perthshire and the Highlands and a real danger to motorists using the road.”

SNP promise

The SNP originally promised to dual the 80-mile route when they came into power more than 15 years ago.

There were more than a dozen tragedies on the route in 2022. 

Nicola Sturgeon said the government is “firmly committed” to delivering on the upgrade. Image: PA.

Highlands and Islands Labour MSP Rhoda Grant accused the first minister of having “betrayed” communities in the north of Scotland.

She said: “It is clear the work required to fulfil this promise has never been done and the government seeks to blame events that should never have impacted on this timetable.”

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions, the SNP leader said the tender for the Tomatin to Moy stretch was rejected because it was not the best value for the taxpayer.

She added: “Had we gone ahead with that, down the line opposition members would have criticised us for doing so.”

