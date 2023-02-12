Gender reform has stalled – but it’s not the only SNP plan heading for trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Gender reform has stalled – but it’s not the only SNP plan heading for trouble

By Justin Bowie and Andy Philip
February 12 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 12 2023, 9.40am
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.

The SNP’s gender reforms hogged the headlines when they were blocked by the UK Government and split public opinion.

But it’s not the only piece of legislation that has been getting Nicola Sturgeon into some difficulty.

Here we look at some other proposals from the SNP – including bottle deposit returns, a national care service and alcohol advertising bans – which may be well-intended, but also risk hitting the buffers.

And you can listen to more in-depth discussion with expert Professor James Mitchell on the wider problems at parliament on the February 10 episode of our award-winning politics podcast, The Stooshie.

1. Bottle deposit scheme

A new deposit return scheme set to go live in Scotland later this year will mean consumers have to pay 20p extra when buying drinks in a single-use container.

Customers will be able to get the money back if they take their can or bottle to return points which will be placed across Scotland.

Some business people warn the law will leave shoppers paying higher prices and increase costs for companies due to registration fees.

A top lawyer claims the initiative may clash with UK law and could create trade barriers between Scotland and the rest of Britain.

Fergus Ewing slated the deposit return scheme. Image: Jason Hedges.

The UK Government plans to bring in a similar scheme, but not until 2025.

Ex-SNP minister Fergus Ewing branded the scheme a “disaster” and urged his party chief to pause it.

Mr Ewing warned the scheme could turn into a “catastrophe” and claimed businesses are living in a “state of fear”.

2. National Care Service

Ms Sturgeon’s government wants to overhaul all social and personal care services into one centralised body by 2026.

This new National Care Service would then be split into regional boards. It would be answerable to health ministers instead of local authorities.

However, care bosses, council chiefs and trade unions have been critical.

In a consultation, health boards said there was no evidence the new service would improve care.

Care home boss Robert Kilgour. Image: Nick Maller.

Robert Kilgour, who owns care homes across Scotland including in Perthshire, feared the government was “ploughing ahead” despite concerns.

The SNP has faced questions over whether it is wise to fork out more than £1 billion on creating the new body given ongoing economic pressures.

In a report published on February 3, Holyrood’s delegated powers and law reform committee said the redesign should not go ahead in its current form.

3. Alcohol advertising ban

Further down the line, the Scottish Government could face a tough time justifying plans to restrict alcohol advertising.

The SNP says action is necessary to cut down on excessive drinking in Scotland and prevent children from being exposed to alcohol at a young age.

But the whisky industry warns the proposed law could leave firms unable to sell branded merchandise or advertise distillery tours.

Whisky firms have warned an alcohol advertising ban would harm them. Image: Shutterstock.

It is not yet clear how far the SNP will go with restrictions, but the government states they want measures to reduce the volume of marketing to be “as comprehensive as possible”.

Ms Sturgeon assured MSPs any ban on advertising would not see famous whisky firms forced to cover up their names outside distilleries.

Lessons from the past: Football sectarianism

In 2012, Alex Salmond’s SNP administration brought in the controversial Offensive Behaviour at Football and Threatening Communications Act, which aimed to clamp down on bigotry.

The measures came into effect at football games across Scotland despite the SNP being the only Holyrood party in favour.

Critics of the law said it was illiberal and risked criminalising football supporters while doing little to tackle sectarianism.

The act was branded “the worst piece of legislation” Holyrood had produced and “a stain on the reputation of the Scottish legal system”.

A Dundee sheriff memorably described the law as “mince”.

MSPs later voted to repeal the divisive law in 2016 when every opposition party teamed up against the SNP.

What next for gender reform?

The SNP’s gender reforms have been left in limbo after the UK Government’s intervention.

Ms Sturgeon’s party may potentially face another Supreme Court showdown over the law, months after judges ruled Holyrood cannot hold an independence referendum without Westminster backing.

The Scottish Government’s gender reforms are in limbo. Image: Shutterstock.

A former judge on the UK’s top court claimed the SNP were trying to “provoke constitutional rows” to boost support for ending the union.

The first minister has insisted the reforms aimed at making life easier for transgender Scots do not clash with UK-wide equalities laws.

James Mitchell: The expert view

Professor James Mitchell claimed the SNP’s gender reforms were “well-intentioned”, but failed to consider “unintended consequences” from passing the law.

The politics expert, who is Professor of Public Policy at Edinburgh University, said Holyrood cannot ignore the rest of the UK when forming legislation.

Professor James Mitchell.

He said: “Governments cannot simply make policy without any consideration as to what your neighbour is doing.”

Prof Mitchell warned the Supreme Court should not “essentially be the second chamber of the Scottish Parliament”.

But he claimed Holyrood’s “adversarial political culture” is hampering vital policy discussions, adding: “We’re heading into a period, if we don’t watch out, where we’re going to be unable to have proper scrutiny of legislation.”

You can hear the whole interview with Prof Mitchell on this week’s edition of The Stooshie.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Fake police dog handler said he was searching for drugs in Dunfermline Primark
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
'Close call' moment Broughty Ferry lifeguard saved paddleboarders being swept out to sea
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
How a Fife mum is helping others overcome anxiety and 'take back control'
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Finlay McIntyre: Busy as ever but taking time to ponder words of wisdom
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Gougeon's farm policy speech fails to deliver detail
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Invergowrie Medical Practice to shut in June due to GP shortage
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Sex pest assaulted woman at music event in Dunfermline bar
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Sweet treats: The Hebridean Baker puts his twist on Danish romkugler
The SNP face headaches in several policy areas. Image: PA.
Food trip: Banchory Lodge Hotel in Aberdeenshire is a paradise for foodies
the residents affected by the failed Newburgh street lights
Newburgh OAPs living in fear for months after sheltered housing street lights fail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented