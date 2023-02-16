Nicola Sturgeon’s lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nicola Sturgeon’s lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife

By Rachel Amery
February 16 2023, 6.00am
Nicola Sturgeon outside the V&A Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Nicola Sturgeon outside the V&A Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Nicola Sturgeon enjoyed success as a leader in Tayside and Fife during her eight years in power – but was criticised for falling short on some promises.

Politically, she banked solid electoral support from the moment she took up the position as first minister in 2014.

But as she steps down, what legacy is Ms Sturgeon leaving communities across the region?

Election success

There is no doubt she is popular – in almost all elections at all levels, Ms Sturgeon has steered her party to victory.

Nicola Sturgeon celebrates the SNP winning a majority at Dundee City Council in 2022. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Almost all the MPs and constituency MSPs in the area represent the SNP and in the last council election her party won the most seats in all four local authority areas.

The challenge for whoever replaces her as first minister will be to keep that momentum up for the SNP.

Drug deaths crisis

Scotland has the unwanted title of having the highest drugs death rate in Europe.

And during Ms Sturgeon’s leadership, Dundee was at the forefront.

During the 2021 Holyrood election she even admitted she had taken her “eye off the ball”.

In 2020, Dundee MSP Joe Fitzpatrick quit as public health minister over the spiralling crisis, and Ms Sturgeon replaced him with a dedicated drugs policy minister.

New initiatives to tackle problem drug use have been set up and drug death numbers in the city have improved slightly in recent years.

But with 1,300 drug deaths nationally in the past year, it is difficult to see how her legacy will be anything other than a failure in this area.

Delays to dualling the A9

When the SNP came to power in 2007, the party promised to dual the A9 between Perth and Inverness by 2025.

In summer 2021, motorists were finally able to enjoy a new dualled stretch between Luncarty and Birnam.

Construction work to dual the A9 near Bankfoot. Image: Supplied.

But that is where the successes on this project end.

Only two of the 11 sections have been completed and in 2022 alone 13 people died on this road.

Her own backbenchers and campaigners are furious at the lack of progress.

Days before Ms Sturgeon said she’s qutting, her transport minister had to admit the 2025 target date was no longer achievable.

A leader through the coronavirus pandemic

Perhaps history will remember Ms Sturgeon most for being the first minister during the coronavirus pandemic.

Her presence at her daily televised coronavirus briefings became a staple part of lockdown life for many.

And because of this she was seen as a steadying force and enjoyed better popularity ratings than other politicians at the time.

Nicola Sturgeon makes a coronavirus briefing during the pandemic. Image: Scottish Government.

She was also seen to take decisive action over rule-breaking by sacking her chief medical officer Catherine Calderwood.

But that will be of little comfort to those who lost a loved one during the pandemic.

She has come under heavy criticism for care home deaths and locals from Tayside and Fife continue to push her on the Covid-19 inquiry and on how to tackle Long Covid.

NHS performance

Until recently, NHS Tayside was one of the few health boards meeting the target to see 95% of patients arriving at A&E within four hours.

And 92% of referrals to the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) are seen within 18 weeks in the health board.

NHS Fife is not seeing the same thing – only 78% of patients are seen within the A&E waiting targets.

Waiting times in other areas across Tayside and Fife are slipping, particularly for key diagnostic tests.

Bed blocking, or delayed discharge, has continued to grow under her watch.

Ms Sturgeon was  accused of being “in denial” about the collapse of NHS Tayside’s breast cancer service after our documentary revealed the crisis happening in the service.

Bringing jobs to the region

Ms Sturgeon tried to bring more jobs out of the central belt and into places like Tayside and Fife.

In 2020, it was announced the Scottish Government was moving Social Security Scotland’s headquarters to Dundee’s Waterfront.

Nicola Sturgeon gets a tour of the new Social Security Scotland headquarters in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

This has brought hundreds of civil service jobs to the city, something Dundee council leader John Alexander hailed as “incredible news”.

Infrastructure changes

The Queensferry Crossing started under Alex Salmond, but it opened in 2017 on Ms Sturgeon’s watch.

Queen Elizabeth II opens the Queensferry Crossing as Nicola Sturgeon looks on. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.

It is now a familiar landmark of the Forth skyline and at 1.6 miles is the longest bridge of its type in the whole world, serving commuters travelling between Fife and Edinburgh.

City deals

In 2020 the £700 million Tay Cities Deal was signed, funding 26 different projects across Dundee, Perth, Angus and Fife.

And while this was a joint venture with the UK Government, the Scottish Government funded £300m of it.

Projects across the region now receive investment and funding, including a biomedical cluster in Dundee, an international “barley hub” and an advanced plant growth centre in Invergowrie, the Eden Campus in Fife and the renovation of Perth City Hall.

Education and bullying

Ms Sturgeon asked the public to judge her on her record with education.

However, she has come under scathing attack for not closing the attainment gap and for the exams fiasco on the back of the coronavirus pandemic.

And in recent months horrific incidents of bullying in schools in Fife have been brought right to her front door.

She has vehemently condemned the incidents in schools such as Waid Academy and Bell Baxter High School, but this problem is one which will be left for the next first minister to confront.

