Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based SNP health chief tipped as possible first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based SNP health chief tipped as possible first minister

He has been touted as a possible contender to replace Nicola Sturgeon.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 16 2023, 3.39pm Updated: February 16 2023, 7.29pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf has become one of Nicola Sturgeon’s most trusted allies during his rise to the upper echelons of the SNP – but could he be the ideal candidate to replace her?

The Dundee-based health secretary, 37, has established himself as one of the party’s most recognisable names and has been touted as a possible contender to become first minister.

Elected to Holyrood aged just 26, Mr Yousaf enjoyed a rapid rise to the top, but his handling of the NHS has left him open for criticism.

As one of Scotland’s first Muslim MSPs, he has also been outspoken about the torrents of hatred and racial abuse directed his way.

Background and entry to politics

Mr Yousaf’s father, Muzaffar, was born in Pakistan and moved to Glasgow with his family in the 1960s.

The SNP MSP attended private school Hutchesons’ Grammar in the southside of his home city and went on to study politics at Glasgow University.

Mr Yousaf’s pathway into office began in 2007 when he started working for Bashir Ahmad, Scotland’s first Muslim MSP.

Before long he was making waves with the party leadership, securing a job as former First Minister Alex Salmond’s parliamentary assistant.

In 2011, Mr Yousaf became the youngest ever MSP when he was elected to Holyrood.

Rise within the SNP

Barely a year passed before he made history again as he became the SNP’s minister for Europe, making him the first ever Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold a government post.

Four years later he was given the transport brief by Ms Sturgeon, and in 2018 took on his biggest job yet as justice chief.

Humza Yousaf has been one of Nicola Sturgeon’s most trusted allies. Image: PA.

He was responsible for passing controversial new hate crime laws, which were criticised over claims they would dilute freedom of speech.

As one of the SNP’s most prominent ministers, Mr Yousaf has regularly been on the receiving end of death threats and racist abuse.

He has confronted bigotry on social media and in 2020 read out the final words of black American George Floyd in Holyrood after his murder.

Pressure as health secretary

After the SNP’s secured a record fourth straight election victory in 2021, Mr Yousaf was given the unenviable task of managing a health service reeling from the Covid pandemic.

Under his watch the NHS has been in a constant state of crisis as A&E times hit their worst levels ever and patients face horrendously long waits for an ambulance.

Mr Yousaf has faced repeated demands from Labour to resign.

Humza Yousaf has come under pressure as health secretary. Image: PA.

Yet he has maintained the outgoing first minister’s constant support and remains one of her key lieutenants in the Holyrood chamber.

As health secretary, Mr Yousaf has been forced to answer questions over the breast cancer scandal which rocked NHS Tayside.

He has also denied regular calls for a public inquiry from victims of disgraced ex-Dundee doctor Professor Sam Eljamel.

Links to Dundee and nursery row

In 2019, Mr Yousaf married Nadia El-Nakla, who became a Dundee SNP councillor in last year’s local elections.

He currently stays in the City of Discovery along with his family.

humza yousaf
Mr Yousaf and his wife Nadia El-Nakla.

In 2021, Mr Yousaf’s wife sued a nursery in Broughty Ferry over claims their daughter had been discriminated against while applying.

A complaint to the Care Inspectorate was upheld, but earlier in February the couple ended legal action.

Is he a realistic contender for SNP leader?

Mr Yousaf’s quick ascension through the ranks demonstrates he has plenty of ambition and has never shied away from the spotlight.

But his mixed performance in government and fondness for winding up rival politicians has sometimes resulted in him being a magnet for controversy.

As it stands Angus Robertson and Kate Forbes are seen as more likely to replace Ms Sturgeon, but the lack of a runaway favourite means Mr Yousaf may stand a chance.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Southbound lanes restricted on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge due to crash
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Humza Yousaf at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented