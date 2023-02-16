Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based SNP health chief tipped as possible first minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has become one of Nicola Sturgeon’s most trusted allies during his rise to the upper echelons of the SNP – but could he be the ideal candidate to replace her?

The Dundee-based health secretary, 37, has established himself as one of the party’s most recognisable names and has been touted as a possible contender to become first minister.

Elected to Holyrood aged just 26, Mr Yousaf enjoyed a rapid rise to the top, but his handling of the NHS has left him open for criticism.

As one of Scotland’s first Muslim MSPs, he has also been outspoken about the torrents of hatred and racial abuse directed his way.

Background and entry to politics

Mr Yousaf’s father, Muzaffar, was born in Pakistan and moved to Glasgow with his family in the 1960s.

The SNP MSP attended private school Hutchesons’ Grammar in the southside of his home city and went on to study politics at Glasgow University.

Mr Yousaf’s pathway into office began in 2007 when he started working for Bashir Ahmad, Scotland’s first Muslim MSP.

Before long he was making waves with the party leadership, securing a job as former First Minister Alex Salmond’s parliamentary assistant.

In 2011, Mr Yousaf became the youngest ever MSP when he was elected to Holyrood.

Rise within the SNP

Barely a year passed before he made history again as he became the SNP’s minister for Europe, making him the first ever Scottish Asian and Muslim to hold a government post.

Four years later he was given the transport brief by Ms Sturgeon, and in 2018 took on his biggest job yet as justice chief.

He was responsible for passing controversial new hate crime laws, which were criticised over claims they would dilute freedom of speech.

As one of the SNP’s most prominent ministers, Mr Yousaf has regularly been on the receiving end of death threats and racist abuse.

He has confronted bigotry on social media and in 2020 read out the final words of black American George Floyd in Holyrood after his murder.

Pressure as health secretary

After the SNP’s secured a record fourth straight election victory in 2021, Mr Yousaf was given the unenviable task of managing a health service reeling from the Covid pandemic.

Under his watch the NHS has been in a constant state of crisis as A&E times hit their worst levels ever and patients face horrendously long waits for an ambulance.

Mr Yousaf has faced repeated demands from Labour to resign.

Yet he has maintained the outgoing first minister’s constant support and remains one of her key lieutenants in the Holyrood chamber.

As health secretary, Mr Yousaf has been forced to answer questions over the breast cancer scandal which rocked NHS Tayside.

He has also denied regular calls for a public inquiry from victims of disgraced ex-Dundee doctor Professor Sam Eljamel.

Links to Dundee and nursery row

In 2019, Mr Yousaf married Nadia El-Nakla, who became a Dundee SNP councillor in last year’s local elections.

He currently stays in the City of Discovery along with his family.

In 2021, Mr Yousaf’s wife sued a nursery in Broughty Ferry over claims their daughter had been discriminated against while applying.

A complaint to the Care Inspectorate was upheld, but earlier in February the couple ended legal action.

Is he a realistic contender for SNP leader?

Mr Yousaf’s quick ascension through the ranks demonstrates he has plenty of ambition and has never shied away from the spotlight.

But his mixed performance in government and fondness for winding up rival politicians has sometimes resulted in him being a magnet for controversy.

As it stands Angus Robertson and Kate Forbes are seen as more likely to replace Ms Sturgeon, but the lack of a runaway favourite means Mr Yousaf may stand a chance.