EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland’s next first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland’s next first minister

By Rachel Amery
February 16 2023, 9.55pm
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife
2
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts…
3
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Perth family used hidden camera to spy on gran’s gardener, trial told
4
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in…
5
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
13
6
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
7
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
6
8
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship…
9
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Former Angus fruit picker who abused girls in 1984 must pay them thousands
10
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
How did Dundee man Nealle Wilson meet his lonely end among the pines?

More from The Courier

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Southbound lanes restricted on M90 between Kinross and Gairney Bridge due to crash
Nicola Sturgeon
SNP postpone special conference after Nicola Sturgeon’s shock resignation
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf: Dundee-based health secretary 'veering' towards bid to become next first minister
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Big whack: Police called to fight at Dundee McDonald's
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Liam Dick on 'good vibe' brought by new signings as he identifies key area…
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Dave Mackay on why doing video work on Dunfermline's incredible Airdrie comeback felt 'a…
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Dunfermline schools targeted in three-day teacher strikes - the full list
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Thursday court round-up — Hatchet man and Twitter blast
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has ruled himself out of becoming the next SNP leader. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone midfielder Max Kucheriavyi joins Falkirk on loan as final step to becoming…
Ross Cunningham.
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Talking about my mental health is one of the bravest things I've…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented