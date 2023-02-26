NHS Tayside struggles to recruit ‘long Covid’ support staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit ‘long Covid’ support staff

A Holyrood inquiry heard how local NHS chiefs found it 'challenging' to make use of Scottish Government funding.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
February 26 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 26 2023, 12.55pm
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf speaks to long covid patient Pamela Bell at the announcement of a £10 million support fund. Image: PA
Health boards including Tayside admit they are struggling to recruit specialist staff to help people suffering from “long Covid”.

A Holyrood inquiry has been told many local NHS chiefs found it “challenging” to make use of Scottish Government funding for extra staff to boost services for people with the condition.

Opposition MSPs claimed the evidence shows how long Covid sufferers are being “spectacularly failed” by the government.

While the majority of people who catch Covid-19 recover within a few days or weeks, some experience symptoms for several months or years.

The condition, which is known as “long Covid” or “post Covid-19 syndrome”, is still being studied.

SNP ministers offered health boards £3 million in 2022-23 from its £10m Long Covid Support Fund.

But MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Covid-19 recovery committee have now been told that the money is not always making an impact.

‘Long Covid’ syndrome symptoms can include disorders of the respiratory system, the heart and mental dysfunctions, like fatigue. Image: Shutterstock

In response to a call for evidence, NHS Tayside said it hoped to recruit several part-time staff with its £194,620 allocation, including a community physiotherapist, occupational therapist, speech and language therapist, dietitian and a GP.

But it told the committee: “Recruitment for these posts has been slower than would have been anticipated.

“This is due to development of job descriptions and the need to re-advertise posts where recruitment was not successful.

“This reflects the challenges seen nationally and the short term nature of the posts potentially making them less attractive to applicants.”

A similar story was reported by NHS Grampian, which received £254,847.

“Recruiting to part time positions with fixed term funding has been difficult in the current climate, not least because there are no ‘extra’ staff that can be pulled from for these roles,” it said.

“It requires areas to release valuable staff for the duration of the secondments which, although an initial year long period, may be extended to up to three if funding continues to be release from SG (Scottish Government).”

The north-east board said it was now on its second round of recruitment, with “some interest” shown and interviews to take place in the coming weeks.

However, one post will need to go out for a third round.

‘Recruitment remains a key risk’

“Recruitment remains a key risk,” it told the committee

NHS Highland also said the “short-term nature of current funding” was a barrier.

In its response, NHS Shetland said it had hoped to recruit a full time member of staff but the level of funding “has prevented us achieving this”.

NHS Shetland received £13,676 from the government fund.

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied

Labour MSP Michael Marra said: “People suffering from Long Covid have been spectacularly failed by this SNP government.

“Those people are not going to go away, they deserve the care and treatment they need to recover and live happy, full lives.

“The longer we take to deliver that treatment, the more acute its need will be.”

Mr Marra said the response from health boards such as NHS Tayside highlights a “grim reality” under the leadership of Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

“We’re too slow to react and too slow to recruit. When we do finally see action, recruitment is almost impossible. This can’t continue,” he said.

campaign trail
Public Health Minister Maree Todd. Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “All NHS Scotland boards are providing assessment and support for people with long Covid, delivered across the full range of NHS services – backed by our substantial 2022-23 £18 billion investment in health – where staffing across NHS Scotland is historically high, having increased for 10 consecutive years.

“Over 2022-23 we’ve made available an initial £3m from our £10m long Covid Support Fund to provide NHS boards and partners with additional resource to deliver the best local models of care for assessment, and support for the treatment or management of symptoms.

“Our 2023-24 budget outlines that a further £3, will be made available from the fund over the next financial year.

“The health secretary wrote to NHS boards in October to provide reassurance regarding the availability of funding in future financial years, and to reiterate that supporting them to deliver improved care and support for people living with long Covid is a priority.”

 

