Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools

By Rachel Amery
February 28 2023, 6.00am Updated: February 28 2023, 10.04am
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.

Anti-racism campaigners in Perth say children are learning bigoted behaviour from social media and their own families, as new figures show a rising trend in racism at school.

Statistics from Perth and Kinross Council show the number of racist incidents in its schools has doubled in the past four years.

The figures suggest the current school year could end up being a record high.

Perth Against Racism says this reflects rising hatred towards minorities in the wider community.

The group claims children need to be taught about racism at an earlier age to help tackle the problem.

‘Kids are not born with bigotry’

In 2019-20, there were 22 recorded incidents of racism in schools within the Perth and Kinross local authority area.

These are incidents carried out by pupils towards other pupils or staff members.

This rose to 31 the following year and then to 46 in 2021-22.

However 40 incidents had already been recorded in the current school year by the Christmas holidays.

Cat Mackay, from Perth Against Racism, says she believes this is “learned behaviour”.

She says children need to be taught about discrimination from a younger age.

“Kids are not born with bigotry in their blood,” she said,

“Racism is growing at the moment in general because of the environment we are living in just now.

“When times are tough for people they look for a scapegoat and that has an impact because children will hear that at home and from people on social media.”

Cat Mackay, left, from Perth Against Racism with Pinar Aksu from Stand Up To Racism.

She said there is a “huge amount of hostility” towards minority groups in the city, and kids are picking up on this behaviour and taking it into school.

Ms Mackay added: “It is incredibly sad and worrying the figures are rising so fast.

“As a mum myself I would hate to think of any child suffering – especially when there is an outside influence to it.”

‘Racism should not be tolerated’

The figures were obtained by the Scottish Conservatives, who say the incidents happening in Perthshire’s schools “mirror” what is happening nationwide.

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said the Scottish Government needs to introduce a more rigorous way of dealing with racism.

He said: “Racism at school should not be tolerated and I’m sure the schools involved will be taking measures to address this issue.

Murdo Fraser, MSP of Mid Scotland and Fife. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

“Schools should emphasise the importance of respect, tolerance and equality in an age appropriate way to prevent bullying, racism, homophobia and misogyny.”

He added: “Unfortunately, it would appear that these shocking figures mirror those in some other schools across Scotland.”

Council takes racism ‘extremely seriously’

Perth and Kinross Council told The Courier it takes all instances of racism and discrimination “extremely seriously” and had recently improved the way these incidents are recorded to give a clearer picture.

A spokesman said the council is working with Show Racism the Red Card to help pupils understand the “devastating consequences” racism can have on others.

The spokesman added: “All Perth and Kinross Council schools promote positive and respectful relationships and diversity.

“Staff are encouraged to report all such incidents so they can be responded to appropriately in line with council policy and guidance.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said she expects all schools to be a “safe environment” which rejects racism “in all forms”.

Education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville. Image: PA.

She said the government is working on anti-racism education and said teachers should be able to openly discuss racial discrimination.

She added: “Educating children and young people about anti-racism can increase not just their understand but that of those they come into contact with, bringing benefits to the wider community and building a more inclusive Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Lorna Slater said the deposit return scheme should not be delayed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lorna Slater: No-one with credibility would delay deposit return scheme
SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Is the party over for a fractured SNP?
3
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
SNP failure to dual the A9 is an 'insult' to locals, admits party leadership…
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Does Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation mean her independence strategy is dead?
2
Major doubts over deposit return scheme as smaller drinks firms could get one-year reprieve
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside struggles to recruit 'long Covid' support staff
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician
9
Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
MORAG LINDSAY: I don't much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered…
2
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Listen: Stooshie podcast – SNP leadership contest latest, and we hear from Humza Yousaf's…
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee's Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went…
14

Most Read

1
Friarton Bridge fire M90 Perth
Perth recycling centre ‘explosion’ leaves city gridlocked
2
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Top Dundee murder cop guilty of stalking faces career ruin
3
Ryan and Leslie Amos leave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss damaged Fife cars worth around £200k in post-pub chaos
4
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
5
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
6
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee United risk ‘sleepwalking’ to relegation as fan fury is ‘echoed in dressing room’
7
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
8
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Bungling Fife pair jailed for robbery with meat cleaver and spanner
9
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Construction begins on new Leven railway station as £116m project continues
10
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl

More from The Courier

Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee 'sighting' of man reported missing from Cumbria 33 years ago
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Dick Campbell set for Hamilton '12-pointer' as he cites impact of Arbroath's January signings
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire man caught with child abuse films claimed police search was botched
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee loan star Zach Robinson on improving as a player at Dens Park and…
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of care home into the hands of serial…
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Perthshire jewellery designer - who founded 'sassy' earring business - scoops prestigious award
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
St Andrews Kate Kennedy procession organised by a woman for first time in 97-year…
A teacher on the picket line during EIS strikes in November last year.
Teacher strikes and school closures: The latest information for Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
12
Racism in Perthshire's schools has doubled in recent years. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee harbour protesters use berthed city rig to attack oil drilling

Editor's Picks

Most Commented