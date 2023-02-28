Claims of racism double in Perth and Kinross schools

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Anti-racism campaigners in Perth say children are learning bigoted behaviour from social media and their own families, as new figures show a rising trend in racism at school.

Statistics from Perth and Kinross Council show the number of racist incidents in its schools has doubled in the past four years.

The figures suggest the current school year could end up being a record high.

Perth Against Racism says this reflects rising hatred towards minorities in the wider community.

The group claims children need to be taught about racism at an earlier age to help tackle the problem.

‘Kids are not born with bigotry’

In 2019-20, there were 22 recorded incidents of racism in schools within the Perth and Kinross local authority area.

These are incidents carried out by pupils towards other pupils or staff members.

This rose to 31 the following year and then to 46 in 2021-22.

However 40 incidents had already been recorded in the current school year by the Christmas holidays.

Cat Mackay, from Perth Against Racism, says she believes this is “learned behaviour”.

She says children need to be taught about discrimination from a younger age.

“Kids are not born with bigotry in their blood,” she said,

“Racism is growing at the moment in general because of the environment we are living in just now.

“When times are tough for people they look for a scapegoat and that has an impact because children will hear that at home and from people on social media.”

She said there is a “huge amount of hostility” towards minority groups in the city, and kids are picking up on this behaviour and taking it into school.

Ms Mackay added: “It is incredibly sad and worrying the figures are rising so fast.

“As a mum myself I would hate to think of any child suffering – especially when there is an outside influence to it.”

‘Racism should not be tolerated’

The figures were obtained by the Scottish Conservatives, who say the incidents happening in Perthshire’s schools “mirror” what is happening nationwide.

Murdo Fraser, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said the Scottish Government needs to introduce a more rigorous way of dealing with racism.

He said: “Racism at school should not be tolerated and I’m sure the schools involved will be taking measures to address this issue.

“Schools should emphasise the importance of respect, tolerance and equality in an age appropriate way to prevent bullying, racism, homophobia and misogyny.”

He added: “Unfortunately, it would appear that these shocking figures mirror those in some other schools across Scotland.”

Council takes racism ‘extremely seriously’

Perth and Kinross Council told The Courier it takes all instances of racism and discrimination “extremely seriously” and had recently improved the way these incidents are recorded to give a clearer picture.

A spokesman said the council is working with Show Racism the Red Card to help pupils understand the “devastating consequences” racism can have on others.

The spokesman added: “All Perth and Kinross Council schools promote positive and respectful relationships and diversity.

“Staff are encouraged to report all such incidents so they can be responded to appropriately in line with council policy and guidance.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said she expects all schools to be a “safe environment” which rejects racism “in all forms”.

She said the government is working on anti-racism education and said teachers should be able to openly discuss racial discrimination.

She added: “Educating children and young people about anti-racism can increase not just their understand but that of those they come into contact with, bringing benefits to the wider community and building a more inclusive Scotland.”