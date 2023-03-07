Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland … and what should they do?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Who do YOU want as next first minister of Scotland … and what should they do?

By Andy Philip
March 7 2023, 5.00pm Updated: March 7 2023, 7.10pm
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson

Nicola Sturgeon is about to be replaced by one of three SNP candidates, but there won’t be a national election to decide who is first minister.

Just like last year’s Conservative party vote, the default national leader will be selected by a small group of paid-up party members.

They will of course be keen to get the best person for the job in place.

But if you’re not in the SNP, you will have to live with that choice until the next Holyrood election, like it or not.

So we want to ask all of our readers, regardless of party colours: Who do you think should lead the country?

And when they get the top job at the end of March, what should they have on their to-do list?

Who do you want as next first minister?

The choice is:

  • Humza Yousaf, the health secretary and MSP for Glasgow Pollok.
  • Kate Forbes, the finance secretary and MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch.
  • Ash Regan, former community safety minister and MSP for Edinburgh Eastern.

Let us know what you think should be the priority for the next leader in our comment section below, or on social media by sharing the article.

You can catch up on all their latest activities, pledges and hustings on our politics pages online and in print.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Probe as man’s body found in Fife river
2
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Family-run Perthshire coach business to close after more than 50 years
3
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Schoolgirl knocked out during shocking Kirkcaldy High attack as woman yells ‘kick her in…
4
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned
5
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Murderer who strangled and stabbed Fife teen Karen Dewar to death has freedom bid…
6
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
42
7
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Sadness as Perthshire gift shop to close after just 16 months
8
Louise Russell and David Christopher will walk the North Coast 500 later this year.
Cupar couple’s vow to help others after losing son and daughter within a year
9
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Jim Goodwin offers Bill Hamid update as Dundee United boss tackles Ryan Edwards struggles
10
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Heavy snow heading for Tayside and Fife as second yellow weather warning issued

More from The Courier

Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
5 Dunfermline v Falkirk talking points as Dunfermline put one hand on League One…
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Arbroath WIN Ricky Little red card appeal
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Referee Willie Collum had no reason to believe football star got deliberately booked in…
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Disappointment as £11m plan for new Fife health centres hit by major funding delay
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP opposition is enjoying spectacle of leadership contest – but they are…
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Anger as government cash for tackling attainment gap in Dundee used to balance council's…
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Fife man told partner 'just go to sleep' as he blocked her nose and…
Sewage in Aberfeldy.
Toilet etiquette reminder after 'distressing' sewage floods Aberfeldy street
Ardler Primary in Dundee.
How Dundee primary schools 'avoided extreme dip' in performance during pandemic
Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan and Kate Forbes are in the running to lead the Scottish Government. Image: DC Thomson
Our best pictures as 450 children perform in Perth and Kinross schools dance event

Editor's Picks

Most Commented