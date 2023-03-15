5 big Budget questions for Scots as England gets free childcare revolution

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 big Budget questions for Scots as England gets free childcare revolution

An expansion of free childcare south of the border was one of the most eye-catching announcements in the chancellor's spending plans, alongside pension changes, a fuel duty freeze and a three-month extension of the energy price cap.
Calum Ross By Calum Ross
March 15 2023, 2.15pm Updated: March 16 2023, 9.53am
Photo of Calum Ross
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Image: Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Image: Tejas Sandhu/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Jeremy Hunt’s Budget left the SNP’s leadership hopefuls with major questions to answer as Holyrood was handed an extra £320 million.

Several measures have already directed pressure at the Scottish Government, as well as the three candidates seeking to replace Nicola Sturgeon as first minister.

Here are four of the key questions being asked.

1. Will SNP speed-up free childcare expansion?

A child playing. Image: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Mr Hunt announced that working parents in England will be offered 30 hours of free childcare for every child over the age of nine months by September 2025.

Additional funding for nurseries, childminders and school 8am to 6pm “wraparound” care was also pledged for families south of the border.

In Scotland, there is already about 30 hours of free childcare offered per week, but it only covers three and four-year-old youngsters, and some two-year-olds.

The SNP has committed to expanding it for one and two-year-olds, but ministers are already now coming under pressure to accelerate the plans.

They have been told to use the £320m uplift in Holyrood’s funding that will come in the wake of Mr Hunt’s spending decisions south of the border.

Flexible childcare can have huge benefits for families.”

Liberal Democrat MP Christine Jardine said: “Extra money for some families will be a step in the right direction but there are big questions about the infrastructure and staffing needed for such an expansion. No wonder this policy won’t come into force for some time.

“Nevertheless, it’s clear that flexible childcare can have huge benefits for families so I hope that the Scottish Government will now move forward with plans to expand access too.”

SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf. Image:  Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Humza Yousaf, one of three candidates bidding to succeed Nicola Sturgeon as first minister, previously vowed to roll out the expansion in his first budget if he wins.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said: “The limited additional money for the Scottish Government’s Budget is welcome but will not go far enough and in the long-term our capital funding will fall in real-terms.

“Without extra funding, we will have to find money from within the Scottish Budget to invest in public services, provide fair pay rises and help people with the cost of living.”

2. Could local swimming pools be saved?

Perth Leisure Pool is at threat of closure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The Budget contained £63m of funding to keep swimming pools open in England, with the Holyrood government to receive a extra cash under the Barnett formula as a result.

SNP ministers have already faced calls to use the money to save Scottish pools.

Almost 5,500 people signed a petition to keep Perth Leisure Pool open.

Its board of directors meets this week to decide whether or not it stays open.

On Wednesday, Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes told us: “We need to work closely with local government to invest in all local facilities.

“Swimming pools are key not just for having a healthy population, but swimming lessons keep children safe.”

3. Is a new cross-border nuclear row brewing?

The chancellor announced the creation of “Great British Nuclear”, saying it would safeguard energy security by delivering new nuclear projects.

He also said nuclear power would now be classed as “environmentally sustainable”, subject to consultation, enabling it to access the same incentives as renewables.

The SNP has long vowed to block new nuclear power stations in Scotland.

On Twitter, SNP MP Hannah Bardell said the Budget announcements were “utterly irresponsible and ridiculous”.

4. Where will Scotland’s new investment zone be?

While confirming the locations of a dozen new “investment zones” in England, Mr Hunt also announced there would be at least one in each of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The areas could be similar to the “freeports” which were announced recently, with the Firth of Forth and Cromarty Firth winning the race to host two north of the border.

They would have access to enhanced rates of capital allowance, structures and buildings allowance, and in England they would benefit from relief from stamp duty, business rates and employer National Insurance contributions.

Up to £80m of support could be offered for sites totalling 600 hectares.

5. Which local projects will get funding?

The golf house pictured is to be demolished as part of the plans. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

It was announced that £300,000 would be awarded to The Aberfeldy Sports Club to help it create a new community centre for all the amateur sports groups in the area.

The club was established by Aberfeldy RFC and Aberfeldy Golf Club, which are both in urgent need of modern clubhouse facilities in the same vicinity.

The plans are to demolish the old golf clubhouse and build a new multi-use facility, including plans for a licensed premises.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “Sports clubs are often the heart of a community, so I am delighted that the UK Government is providing £300,000 to help Aberfeldy’s clubs to create and share a fantastic new clubhouse and community hub that everyone can enjoy.

“The UK Government has now announced more than £3 million for 15 community ownership projects in Scotland, with further rounds still to come.

“This is part of more than £2.3 billion we are investing in levelling up right across Scotland.”

Other schemes awarded money included a town hall project in Forres, a community hub scheme at Dornie in Lochalsh and a project to revive Inverary pier in Argyll.

