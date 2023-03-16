Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf ‘unfit’ to be first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf ‘unfit’ to be first minister

Campaigners who are demanding an inquiry into the disgraced surgeon protested outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary building on Wednesday, where he began working in 1995.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
March 16 2023, 6.00am Updated: March 16 2023, 7.21am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Humza Yousaf was accused of “failing upwards” by victims of ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel as they branded him “unfit” to lead Scotland.

Campaigners who are demanding an inquiry into the disgraced surgeon protested outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary building on Wednesday, where he began working in 1995.

Prof Eljamel botched dozens of operations while he was employed by NHS Tayside for more than a decade and left patients with horrific life-changing injuries.

Victims who suffered at his hands want to know why he was not removed from his post sooner, but have hit a brick wall with the Scottish Government.

Humza Yousaf is yet to grant an inquiry into Professor Eljamel. Image: PA.

Leadership hopeful Mr Yousaf and his SNP colleagues have repeatedly sidestepped demands for a public probe and claim remaining concerns are for NHS Tayside to answer.

Kinross campaigner’s anger

Kinross mum Jules Rose, who had a tear gland taken out instead of a tumour by Prof Eljamel, has been leading the campaign for an inquiry.

Speaking at the Dundee demonstration, she said: “Humza Yousaf is unfit to be first minister.

“He’s saying that he promises to do whatever it takes to become first minister – well, I would like him to do whatever it takes to deliver us justice.

Disgraced ex-Dundee surgeon Professor Eljamel. Image: DC Thomson.

“If not, this is just going to follow him if he succeeds in his bid to be first minister. The problem isn’t going to go away. He’ll still be receiving emails from myself.”

She added: “Humza Yousaf and NHS Tayside are running out of reasons not to do a public inquiry.

“They are going to have to cave in at some point. They can’t just keep saying lessons have been learned.”

Jules Rose has been leading calls for a public inquiry.

Alan Ogilvie, originally from Kirriemuir, was one of the earliest patients operated on by Prof Eljamel when he first started working in Dundee.

He had gone in for surgery to have a cyst in the rear of his brain removed, but discovered months later it had grown back.

While Mr Ogilvie has avoided any life-changing injuries, he wants an inquiry to answer whether Prof Eljamel holds any blame.

He told us: “I think they should be reviewing my case, and saying, why did this happen? I’m really concerned about how NHS Tayside has allowed themselves to get to this point.”

Mr Ogilvie, who now stays in London, was unable to make Wednesday’s protest. He said his sympathies lie with those living locally who could not attend due to their injuries.

He told us: “There’s people that would love to go, but they can’t be there, because they’re in wheelchairs or have chronic pain. It’s really heartbreaking.”

Alan Ogilvie was operated on by Professor Eljamel.

On Mr Yousaf, he said: “I think he’s failing upwards. I don’t think he’s fit to be first minister with some of the comments he’s made.”

Lead campaigner Pat Kelly, another victim of Prof Eljamel, said: “It’s an utter disgrace.

“This all began back in 2014, we’ve seen off several health ministers, and we’re still battling away. It’s a nightmare. If we get another health secretary it’s back to square one again.

Campaigner Pat Kelly was a victim of Professor Eljamel. Image: Pat Kelly.

“Every one of them has been extremely sorry, and they’ve all made the proper soundbites, but I’ve got little faith in the whole procedure. We’re stuck in limbo.”

Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “All these former patients of Eljamel should be commended for the bravery and dedication they have shown in speaking out.

“Humza Yousaf would do well to listen to their demands. Unfortunately, he is not fit to be health secretary, let alone first minister.

“Whoever wins the bitterly divided contest for the SNP leadership must commit to a full investigation.”

Liz Smith, MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Eljamel’s bizarre history

We revealed previously Prof Eljamel falsely claimed on his CV he had completed a specialist medical degree in the United States before his move to Dundee.

NHS Tayside has repeatedly insisted all appropriate checks were carried out before he was hired.

The disgraced surgeon, who fled from Scotland to his home country Libya, also bizarrely paid for a fake “Man of the Year” award to boost his CV.

Despite his departure from Dundee, he remains a registered landlord in the city.

A health board spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside is continuing its dialogue with patients who have contacted the board.

“There is also a meeting arranged with local MSPs and the health minister to further discuss Professor Eljamel next month.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to Professor Eljamel’s patients for the ordeal they have suffered.

“The Scottish Government is not considering a public inquiry at this stage, however, NHS Tayside are continuing to work with the patients who have contacted them.

“The health secretary met with a small group of cross-party MSPs in February and a further meeting has been planned with NHS Tayside in April.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
Lomond Hills Hotel in Fife.
Jobs lost after closure of 18th century Fife hotel
2
This handsome home on Blackness Road was the most-viewed property on TSPC in February.
Beautiful Blackness Road home tops TSPC’s most-viewed properties in Tayside for February
3
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee eatery Bellini announces surprise closure
4
Farmfoods on Dundee's Cowgate is closing.
Farmfoods in Dundee city centre confirms closing date
5
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Townhouse and two flats on Pittenweem waterfront used as successful holiday lets on sale…
6
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Police probe sudden death of a woman, 24, in Kirkcaldy
7
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
‘Backbone’ of Kinross High School parent council resign amid questionnaire concerns
2
8
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Rejected stalker plagued Perth woman with texts and phone calls
9
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Police probe sudden infant death in Brechin
10
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Beautiful game showed its cruel side when Dundee United lost to Rangers in ‘the…

More from The Courier

Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Derek Gaston hopes to be a Championship survivor as Arbroath keeper eyes up 11th…
Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
Dundee fringe men Shaun Byrne and Fin Robertson 'will have part to play' during…
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Improve your game at Scotland's ultimate golf show
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson: 'Watching Theo Bair in training every day, I'd play…
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Ambitious walking and cycling path network could link Angus towns
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee knifeman avoids jail for assault on Perth Prison guard
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
New science fiction music show to bring Mary Shelley's Frankenstein back to Dundee
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
First look: Family-run Fife wholesale business opens new St Andrews shop
Ralph Green was cared for by wife Mary before being admitted to the Dunfermline hospice.
Fife widow relives strain of caring for dying husband as she pleads for Dunfermline…
Eljamel protesters outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Montrose Burns Club secure important sculptures of 'Gentle Shetlander' Adam Christie

Editor's Picks

Most Commented