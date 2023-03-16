Victims of disgraced Dundee surgeon Eljamel claim health chief Humza Yousaf ‘unfit’ to be first minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf was accused of “failing upwards” by victims of ex-NHS Tayside surgeon Professor Sam Eljamel as they branded him “unfit” to lead Scotland.

Campaigners who are demanding an inquiry into the disgraced surgeon protested outside the former Dundee Royal Infirmary building on Wednesday, where he began working in 1995.

Prof Eljamel botched dozens of operations while he was employed by NHS Tayside for more than a decade and left patients with horrific life-changing injuries.

Victims who suffered at his hands want to know why he was not removed from his post sooner, but have hit a brick wall with the Scottish Government.

Leadership hopeful Mr Yousaf and his SNP colleagues have repeatedly sidestepped demands for a public probe and claim remaining concerns are for NHS Tayside to answer.

Kinross campaigner’s anger

Kinross mum Jules Rose, who had a tear gland taken out instead of a tumour by Prof Eljamel, has been leading the campaign for an inquiry.

Speaking at the Dundee demonstration, she said: “Humza Yousaf is unfit to be first minister.

“He’s saying that he promises to do whatever it takes to become first minister – well, I would like him to do whatever it takes to deliver us justice.

“If not, this is just going to follow him if he succeeds in his bid to be first minister. The problem isn’t going to go away. He’ll still be receiving emails from myself.”

She added: “Humza Yousaf and NHS Tayside are running out of reasons not to do a public inquiry.

“They are going to have to cave in at some point. They can’t just keep saying lessons have been learned.”

Alan Ogilvie, originally from Kirriemuir, was one of the earliest patients operated on by Prof Eljamel when he first started working in Dundee.

He had gone in for surgery to have a cyst in the rear of his brain removed, but discovered months later it had grown back.

While Mr Ogilvie has avoided any life-changing injuries, he wants an inquiry to answer whether Prof Eljamel holds any blame.

He told us: “I think they should be reviewing my case, and saying, why did this happen? I’m really concerned about how NHS Tayside has allowed themselves to get to this point.”

Mr Ogilvie, who now stays in London, was unable to make Wednesday’s protest. He said his sympathies lie with those living locally who could not attend due to their injuries.

He told us: “There’s people that would love to go, but they can’t be there, because they’re in wheelchairs or have chronic pain. It’s really heartbreaking.”

On Mr Yousaf, he said: “I think he’s failing upwards. I don’t think he’s fit to be first minister with some of the comments he’s made.”

Lead campaigner Pat Kelly, another victim of Prof Eljamel, said: “It’s an utter disgrace.

“This all began back in 2014, we’ve seen off several health ministers, and we’re still battling away. It’s a nightmare. If we get another health secretary it’s back to square one again.

“Every one of them has been extremely sorry, and they’ve all made the proper soundbites, but I’ve got little faith in the whole procedure. We’re stuck in limbo.”

Tory MSP Liz Smith said: “All these former patients of Eljamel should be commended for the bravery and dedication they have shown in speaking out.

“Humza Yousaf would do well to listen to their demands. Unfortunately, he is not fit to be health secretary, let alone first minister.

“Whoever wins the bitterly divided contest for the SNP leadership must commit to a full investigation.”

Eljamel’s bizarre history

We revealed previously Prof Eljamel falsely claimed on his CV he had completed a specialist medical degree in the United States before his move to Dundee.

NHS Tayside has repeatedly insisted all appropriate checks were carried out before he was hired.

The disgraced surgeon, who fled from Scotland to his home country Libya, also bizarrely paid for a fake “Man of the Year” award to boost his CV.

Despite his departure from Dundee, he remains a registered landlord in the city.

A health board spokesperson said: “NHS Tayside is continuing its dialogue with patients who have contacted the board.

“There is also a meeting arranged with local MSPs and the health minister to further discuss Professor Eljamel next month.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our deepest sympathies go out to Professor Eljamel’s patients for the ordeal they have suffered.

“The Scottish Government is not considering a public inquiry at this stage, however, NHS Tayside are continuing to work with the patients who have contacted them.

“The health secretary met with a small group of cross-party MSPs in February and a further meeting has been planned with NHS Tayside in April.”