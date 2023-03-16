‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Humza Yousaf has been left humiliated after asking Ukrainian refugees why there was no men among them.

The SNP leadership hopeful was slated for the “toe-curlingly crass” remark made during a community centre event in Edinburgh.

After getting his photo taken with a group of Ukrainian women, he said: “One question I have is, where are all the men?”

The women then explained to him that many of their partners stayed home to fight while they fled to safety in Britain.

Unless they qualify for an exemption, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 are barred from exiting their home country due to the invasion.

Male civilians across the eastern European nation have taken up roles within the military in a mass effort to expel Vladimir Putin’s forces.

SNP Health Secretary Mr Yousaf told the BBC a number of men were in attendance elsewhere at the event, hosted by the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

The Dundee-based frontrunner to become Scotland’s next first minister insisted the women he talked to were not angered by his question.

He said: “They of course were rightly saying to me that for many of them their families are not able to make it, not all of their families are able to make it.

“I don’t think any of the women were at all offended or upset.”

‘Highly insensitive’

But Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “This was a toe-curlingly crass comment from Humza Yousaf.

“Assuming he’s aware that there’s a war on in Ukraine, we can only assume it was a misguided attempt at humour.

“This was at best highly insensitive, at worst downright offensive – and it points to a serious lack of judgement.”

Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: “Further evidence that HumzaYousaf is out of his depth. This is embarrassing.”

Mr Yousaf could be the SNP’s next leader by March 27 if his bid to succeed Nicola Sturgeon in the top job succeeds.

His campaign team were approached for comment.