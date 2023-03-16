‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Toe curling’ moment as Humza Yousaf asks Ukrainian refugees ‘where are all the men?’

Humza Yousaf has been left humiliated after asking Ukrainian refugees why there was no men among them.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
March 16 2023, 5.48pm Updated: March 16 2023, 6.04pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf was slated for his Ukraine remarks. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has been left humiliated after asking Ukrainian refugees why there was no men among them.

The SNP leadership hopeful was slated for the “toe-curlingly crass” remark made during a community centre event in Edinburgh.

After getting his photo taken with a group of Ukrainian women, he said: “One question I have is, where are all the men?”

The women then explained to him that many of their partners stayed home to fight while they fled to safety in Britain.

Unless they qualify for an exemption, Ukrainian men aged between 18 and 60 are barred from exiting their home country due to the invasion.

Male civilians across the eastern European nation have taken up roles within the military in a mass effort to expel Vladimir Putin’s forces.

SNP Health Secretary Mr Yousaf told the BBC a number of men were in attendance elsewhere at the event, hosted by the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

The war in Ukraine is raging on. Image: Shutterstock.

The Dundee-based frontrunner to become Scotland’s next first minister insisted the women he talked to were not angered by his question.

He said: “They of course were rightly saying to me that for many of them their families are not able to make it, not all of their families are able to make it.

“I don’t think any of the women were at all offended or upset.”

‘Highly insensitive’

But Scottish Tory MSP Craig Hoy said: “This was a toe-curlingly crass comment from Humza Yousaf.

“Assuming he’s aware that there’s a war on in Ukraine, we can only assume it was a misguided attempt at humour.

“This was at best highly insensitive, at worst downright offensive – and it points to a serious lack of judgement.”

Scottish Labour MSP Jackie Baillie said: “Further evidence that HumzaYousaf is out of his depth. This is embarrassing.”

Mr Yousaf could be the SNP’s next leader by March 27 if his bid to succeed Nicola Sturgeon in the top job succeeds.

His campaign team were approached for comment.

