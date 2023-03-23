Nicola Sturgeon makes plea to her successor in emotional final speech as first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nicola Sturgeon makes plea to her successor in emotional final speech as first minister

By Derek Healey
Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media after her last FMQs. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs she is making way for a “new generation” as she made her final Holyrood speech as first minister.

In an emotional statement, the SNP leader urged her successor not to “shy away from the big challenges or difficult debates”.

She was given a standing ovation after telling the chamber being first minister “truly has been the privilege of my lifetime” and thanking Scots for “placing your trust in me”.

‘Right time’ to go

Ms Sturgeon – Scotland’s first female first minister and also the longest serving incumbent in the post – described the job as “challenging, exhilarating and exhausting”.

But after 35 years in politics, including 24 as an MSP and 16 in the Scottish Government, she said it is the “right time” for to step aside.

A new SNP leader and first minister will be appointed next week.

Ms Sturgeon told her three would-be successors: “Never forget that every day in this office is an opportunity to make something better for someone, somewhere in Scotland.

“Do not shy away from the big challenges or difficult debates.

“You won’t get everything right.

“But it is always better to aim high and fall short than not try at all.”

Pandemic ‘changed’ Nicola Sturgeon

Three years to the day from the start of the first coronavirus lockdown, Ms Sturgeon described how leading Scotland through the pandemic “changed” her.

She said: “In the toughest of times, our country showed the best of itself with love, care and solidarity.

“That will live with me forever.”

Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament. Image: PA

She told MSPs: “I have made my fair share of mistakes in the last eight years. And, of course, there are things I wish I had done better or differently.

“But overall and overwhelmingly, I am proud of what has been achieved.”

A fiery final FMQs

Ms Sturgeon earlier clashed with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross during a fiery final exchange at first minister’s questions.

The presiding officer had to intervene several times to appeal for calm amid howls from the backbenches.

Mr Ross used the session to raise the row over the SNP’s membership numbers, which saw Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quit as the party’s chief executive.

Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross. Image: PA

He said it is “absolutely clear” the SNP lied to the press and the public, and declared: “Nicola Sturgeon is treating the public like idiots.”

This prompted Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone to intervene and remind him of the rules around using “particular language” in the chamber.

‘SNP house is collapsing’

Ms Sturgeon responded by referring to Boris Johnson’s appearance on Wednesday at a Westminster select committee investigating the partygate affair.

She said: “I don’t think the Conservatives, given yesterday’s events in the House of Commons, should be lecturing anyone on honesty and integrity.”

Mr Ross said the “house that Sturgeon, Salmond and Murrell built is collapsing”.

Nicola Sturgeon with husband Peter Murrell. Image: PA

Meanwhile, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for a Holyrood election after Ms Sturgeon’s successor takes office.

The SNP leadership race will come to an end on Monday, with the new first minister officially elected on Tuesday and sworn in at the Court of Session the following day.

All three candidates say they do not favour an immediate election, despite their party calling for a general election during the Conservative leadership turmoil last year.

Emotional farewell

The last Holyrood poll in 2021, Mr Sarwar said, “was a pandemic election” in which the first minister pledged to shepherd the country out of Covid-19.

Responding, Ms Sturgeon said: “I fought three general elections as SNP leader and the SNP has won all of them, and at every one we’ve heard the same messages from Labour – and at every single one the people of Scotland have cast their verdict.”

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and outgoing Deputy First Minister John Swinney hug before leaving the main chamber after her last First Minster’s Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Image: PA

In her final words from the frontbench, Ms Sturgeon said she would struggle to say much more “without crying”.

“You will of course see me very soon on a backbench near here, but in the meantime, for the final time from me as first minister, to the people of Scotland: Thank-you from the bottom of my heart for the privilege of being your first minister”, she concluded.

