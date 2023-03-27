Humza Yousaf wins SNP leadership race to become next first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Humza Yousaf wins SNP leadership race to become next first minister

Dundee-based Humza Yousaf triumphed over Highlander Kate Forbes with 52% of the vote among SNP members today.

By Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf is the new SNP leader. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf is the new SNP leader. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has won the vote to take over from Nicola Sturgeon as SNP leader and become Scotland’s new first minister.

The Dundee-based MSP was able to narrowly beat main rival Kate Forbes and outsider candidate Ash Regan as the contest went down to the wire.

Mr Yousaf secured 52% of the final vote in the run-off against Ms Forbes, after initially being backed by 48% of the party’s members.

He will be confirmed as first minister later this week, becoming the first leader of the Scottish Government from an ethnic minority background.

Mr Yousaf said: “It is hard for me to find the words to describe just how honoured I am to be entrusted by our membership of the SNP to be the party’s next leader.”

He paid tribute to the two candidates who ran against him in the leadership contest and signalled his intent to heal wounds within his party.

The new SNP leader added: “I feel like the luckiest man in the world.”

The outgoing health secretary has been a close ally of Ms Sturgeon and pitched himself as the continuity candidate who can carry forward her legacy.

Mr Yousaf managed to beat Kate Forbes and Ash Regan. Image: PA

He first entered Holyrood in 2011. Before managing the NHS, he served as justice secretary and transport minister.

Aged 37, Mr Yousaf will become the youngest of Scotland’s six first ministers once he is sworn into the top job.

The new SNP leader became an early frontrunner to replace Ms Sturgeon after Ms Forbes admitted she would have voted against gay marriage.

Mr Yousaf’s campaign was given a further boost when he secured the backing of key party figures such as Perthshire’s John Swinney and Dundee-born Westminster chief Stephen Flynn.

Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf.

However, he came in for criticism from Ms Forbes over his performance in government during an explosive televised debate which exposed major rifts in the SNP.

Tory and Labour rivals branded Mr Yousaf unfit to become first minister and he will face a huge task proving he is up to the top post.

Despite their disagreements, Ms Forbes congratulated the new SNP chief on his huge success.

She said: “Whatever the robust disagreements or frank exchanges of the last few weeks, I am confident we will unite behind Humza as our new party leader.”

Just over 50,000 of the SNP’s members in total voted in the leadership contest.

To officially enter Bute House, Mr Yousaf now needs to be voted in by MSPs in Holyrood.

But given his party is only just short of a majority and shares power with the Scottish Greens, that is expected to be a formality.

