Who is Humza Yousaf’s wife and Dundee councillor Nadia El-Nakla?

Humza Yousaf was quick to hail his wife as his “compass” during his victory speech as Scotland’s new first minister.

But she’s also a well-connected SNP politician in her own right in Dundee.

Here’s all you need to know about Nadia El-Nakla, the 39-year-old councillor married to the country’s sixth first minister.

Marriage to Humza Yousaf

Mr Yousaf and Ms El-Nakla tied the knot in 2019. The SNP leader, who is a Glasgow MSP, moved to Dundee five years ago so they could stay together.

The couple had a daughter together four years ago. Mr Yousaf is also a stepfather to Ms El-Nakla’s eldest girl from her previous marriage.

The new SNP chief said immediately after winning his wife had helped “guide me through the most difficult of times”.

He told her: “There is no way I would be here if it was not for your love, your support and the advice you give me, thank you for believing in me and always being there for me.

“I love you more than I can ever find words.”

Political career

A longtime SNP activist, Ms El-Nakla was a psychotherapist before she formally entered politics.

She worked as a caseworker for veteran Dundee MSP Shona Robison, who is now Mr Yousaf’s No2 as deputy first minister and finance chief.

Ms El-Nakla stood as a candidate for the SNP in the 2021 Holyrood election, but was unsuccessful.

She was elected as a councillor in Dundee’s West End ward the following year as her party regained their majority in the city.

She is currently her party’s equalities spokesperson in the council.

Before her marriage to Mr Yousaf, Ms El-Nakla became embroiled in a local scandal following her affair with ex-SNP Dundee councillor Craig Melville.

Mr Melville, who had been a rising star in the party, was convicted and left in disgrace after he sent a barrage of racist texts to Ms El-Nakla in 2015.

Family life and background

Ms El-Nakla was born in Scotland and grew up in Tayside. Her father is from Palestine and she has family who still live there.

The Dundee councillor went to school in Monifieth, Angus, where she raised money to help refugees fleeing war in Kosovo.

In 2021, Ms El-Nakla told how she was “sick with worry” for her brother and young relatives living in Gaza as violence in the Palestinian territory worsened.

The first minister’s wife regularly visited her father’s home country to visit family when she was younger, but she had stopped visiting due to the conflict with Israel.

Ms El-Nakla also previously founded charity group Tayside Justice in Palestine to draw attention to the crisis in her own local area.

Nursery row

In 2021, Ms El-Nakla and her husband were at the centre of a major row after they sued a Dundee nursery over claims bosses discriminated against their young daughter.

The couple alleged that Little Scholars, in Broughty Ferry where they stay, was more willing to accept similar applications with “white Scottish-sounding names”.

A complaint against the nursery was partly upheld by the Care Inspectorate.

Mr Yousaf and his wife dropped their legal action in February, shortly before Ms Sturgeon resigned and the new first minister launched his leadership bid to take over.

The nursery has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

